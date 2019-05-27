Inpex : Indonesia, Inpex agree on Masela gas block framework

Log in
05/27/2019 | 07:28am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's oil and gas regulator SKK Migas has agreed with Japanese energy explorer Inpex Corp on a framework for a revised $20 billion development plan for the Masela gas block, the energy ministry said on Monday.

The government expects to have at least a 50% share in production from the block, the ministry said in a statement.

The Masela project has faced a prolonged delay since the Indonesian government ordered Inpex in 2016 to change the liquefied natural gas plant development scheme from offshore to inland in order to better benefit the local economy.

The agreement was reached during a visit by Indonesian officials to Tokyo, the ministry said.

The government aims to sign the final deal with Inpex during G20 meetings in Japan in late June.

"This negotiation has been going on for 18 years. The investment value is between $18 billion to $20 billion, with fair split for the Republic of Indonesia and the contractors," energy minister Ignasius Jonan said separately on his Instagram account on Monday.

The change of development plan from offshore to inland has pushed the estimated start of production to the late 2020s.

Located in eastern Indonesia, the block is currently 65 percent controlled by Inpex and 35 percent by Royal Dutch Shell.

Shell is looking for buyers for its stake in the project, which could raise around $1 billion, sources said this month.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 969 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 98 600 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 13,39
P/E ratio 2020 7,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 1 322 B
Chart INPEX CORP
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 491  JPY
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORP-6.49%12 092
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.96%67 675
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.06%50 581
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 989
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.21%36 148
