Inpex : Indonesian government sign Abadi LNG development agreement

Inpex President Takayuki Ueda said the Japanese company, which owns 65 percent stake in the project, said they plan to submit a Plan of Development (POD) for the project within several weeks to local authorities and aim to make a final investment decision within 2-3 years.

The signing ceremony took place on the sideline of a meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers being held this weekend in Karuizawa which Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan is attending.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Michael Perry)