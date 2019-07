Ueda told reporters in Jakarta that Inpex had secured government approval for the plan, as well as the company's application for a 20-year extension to the production sharing contract (PSC) for the Masela block.

Inpex aims to start liquefied natural gas production from Masela in around 2027-2028.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)