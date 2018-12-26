Inpex : Prelude FLNG Facility starts production (PDF 260KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 26, 2018

Prelude FLNG Facility starts production

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that the wells have recently been opened at the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility and the initial phase of production has commenced. INPEX is involved in developing the Project in Block WA-44-L offshore Western Australia through its subsidiary, INPEX Oil & Gas Australia Proprietary Limited (IOGA) in partnership with Operator Shell and other project partners.

The Prelude FLNG facility

The Prelude FLNG facility will separate and liquefy the gas produced from the well to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate. These products will then be directly loaded from the FLNG facility onto tankers and shipped in sequence.

IOGA's equity portion of LNG produced through the Project is scheduled to be supplied (*) to JERA (approximately 0.56MTPA) and Shizuoka Gas (approximately 0.07 MTPA) at plateau production volume, thereby contributing to the stable supply of energy to Japan.

(*) See press release issued on May 29, 2014. https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/news/pdf/2014/e20140529.pdf

The Project involves developing the Prelude and Concerto gas field located 475 kilometers north-northeast of Broome, off the coast of Western Australia, and separating and liquefying the produced gas at the FLNG facility. Prelude FLNG is the first FLNG project in INPEX'sportfolio.

INPEX is engaged in many significant natural gas projects worldwide including the world-scale Ichthys LNG Project in Australia and the Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia as Operator. INPEX will aim to achieve one of the business targets outlined in its "Vision 2040" to become a key player in natural gas development and supply in Asia & Oceania.

The impact of the Project's commencement of production on the consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2019 is minimal.

About Prelude FLNG

Project name Prelude FLNG Project Final Investment Decision (FID) May 2011 INPEX acquisition of participating interest June 2012 Participating interest ratio INPEX 17.5% Shell (Operator) 67.5% KOGAS 10% OPIC 5% Production capacity LNG LPG Condensate 3.6 million tonnes per year 0.4 million tonnes per year (at peak) 1.3 million tonnes per year (at peak) Prelude FLNG facility construction contractor Technip Samsung Consortium (TSC) (Location of Project)

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in

approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

