INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 44KB)

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 1 December 2019

Name Previous Title New Title General Manager, Senior Coordinator, Kazuto Okuzono Gas Business Unit Gas Business Unit Global Energy Marketing Division Global Energy Marketing Division General Manager, General Manager, Masaru Miyanaga LNG Trading Unit Gas Business Unit Global Energy Marketing Division Global Energy Marketing Division Manager, General Manager, Toshihiko Mikuni Ichthys LNG Marketing Group LNG Trading Unit Gas Business Unit Global Energy Marketing Division Global Energy Marketing Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

