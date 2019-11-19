INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 44KB)

Log in
INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager

0
11/19/2019 | 11:50pm EST

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

20 November, 2019

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 1 December 2019

Name

Previous Title

New Title

General Manager,

Senior Coordinator,

Kazuto Okuzono

Gas Business Unit

Gas Business Unit

Global Energy Marketing Division

Global Energy Marketing Division

General Manager,

General Manager,

Masaru Miyanaga

LNG Trading Unit

Gas Business Unit

Global Energy Marketing Division

Global Energy Marketing Division

Manager,

General Manager,

Toshihiko Mikuni

Ichthys LNG Marketing Group

LNG Trading Unit

Gas Business Unit

Global Energy Marketing Division

Global Energy Marketing Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 04:49:01 UTC
