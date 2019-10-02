Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 09:09pm EDT

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

October 3, 2019

INPEX Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil

TOKYO, JAPAN- INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it has sold all the interests held through INPEX Offshore North Campos Ltd. (INPEX Campos) to PetroRio, an independent Brazilian oil and natural gas company, thereby withdrawing from oil development and production activities (the Project) in the Frade field located approximately 370 kilometers northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

INPEX was formerly involved in the Project through its subsidiary, INPEX Campos that INPEX established in partnership with Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz) and Japan Oil and Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC).

The Project, which INPEX joined in 1999, reached a final investment decision to develop the Frade field in 2006 and commenced production in 2009. Thereafter, the natural depletion of the Frade field combined with changes in the business environment due to factors such as the oil price downturn put a limitation on the Project's ability to contribute financially to the INPEX Group. INPEX therefore decided to sell all its interests in the Project with a view to optimize the INPEX Group's global asset portfolio.

The impact of this matter on INPEX's consolidated financial results is minimal.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, developing a global gas value chain business and reinforcing its renewable energy initiatives, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 01:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
09:09pINPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)
PU
10/01INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan
AQ
09/30INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan(PDF 8..
PU
09/27INPEX : Provides Vocational Training for United Arab Emirates Students
AQ
09/27INPEX CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25INPEX : Participates in Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition
AQ
09/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Flat Ahead Of Fed Interest-rate Decision
DJ
09/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As Tensions Remain High After Attack On Saud..
DJ
09/12INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager
AQ
09/11INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager(PDF 191KB)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 248 B
EBIT 2020 585 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 1 117 B
Yield 2020 3,52%
P/E ratio 2020 9,23x
P/E ratio 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,93x
Capitalization 1 425 B
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 372,60  JPY
Last Close Price 975,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION0.96%13 389
CNOOC LIMITED-2.14%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.61%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.90%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.55%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.01%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group