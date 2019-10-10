INPEX : Signs Amendment and Extension to the Production Sharing Contract（PSC）for Abadi LNG Project(PDF 190KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Oct 11, 2019

INPEX Signs Amendment and Extension to the Production Sharing

Contract（PSC）for Abadi LNG Project

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced that through its subsidiary INPEX Masela, Ltd, together with its joint venture partner Shell Upstream Overseas Ltd. (Shell), it has signed the Masela Block Production Sharing Contract (PSC) amendment including 7-year additional time allocation and 20-year extension for the Abadi LNG Project, (the Project), with SKK Migas (Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities), in the presence of Ignasius Jonan, Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, in Jakarta. Today's signing marks the execution of a formal agreement on the PSC terms previously agreed and announced as part of the approval of the Abadi LNG Project's Revised Plan of Development (POD) by the Government of Indonesia in July 2019*.

The Project is the first large-scale integrated LNG development project operated by INPEX in Indonesia. The Abadi gas field features excellent reservoir productivity and contains significant resource volumes, raising expectations of efficient development and stable LNG production operations over the long-term. The Project will provide significant