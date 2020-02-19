INPEX Signs MoU on gas supply from Abadi LNG Project, Masela Block, Indonesia [PDF:557.5 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

February 20, 2020

INPEX Signs MoU on gas supply from Abadi LNG Project, Masela Block, Indonesia

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced that through its subsidiary INPEX Masela, Ltd., and on behalf of its joint venture partner Shell Upstream Overseas Ltd. (Shell), it has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with PT PLN (Persero) (PLN) and with PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) (Pupuk Indonesia), each concerning the long-term domestic LNG and pipeline natural gas supply from the Abadi LNG Project (the Project). The agreements were signed in the presence of Arifin Tasrif, Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, in Jakarta on February 19, 2020.

Signing ceremony

Discussions will now commence regarding sales and purchase agreements for the long-term LNG and natural gas supply from the Project including (a) LNG to natural gas-fired power plants operated by PLN and (b) natural gas (150 million standard cubic feet per day) to a co- production plant, which Pupuk Indonesia plans to construct.