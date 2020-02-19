INPEX Signs MoU on gas supply from Abadi LNG Project, Masela Block, Indonesia [PDF:557.5 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
February 20, 2020
INPEX Signs MoU on gas supply from Abadi LNG Project, Masela Block, Indonesia
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced that through its subsidiary INPEX Masela, Ltd., and on behalf of its joint venture partner Shell Upstream Overseas Ltd. (Shell), it has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with PT PLN (Persero) (PLN) and with PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) (Pupuk Indonesia), each concerning the long-term domestic LNG and pipeline natural gas supply from the Abadi LNG Project (the Project). The agreements were signed in the presence of Arifin Tasrif, Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, in Jakarta on February 19, 2020.
Discussions will now commence regarding sales and purchase agreements for the long-term LNG and natural gas supply from the Project including (a) LNG to natural gas-fired power plants operated by PLN and (b) natural gas (150 million standard cubic feet per day) to a co- production plant, which Pupuk Indonesia plans to construct.
The long-term supply of LNG and natural gas from the Project is consistent with the Indonesian Government's focus on optimizing domestic natural resource utilization and will provide significant contributions to Indonesia where gas demand continues to grow, including multiplier effects that will benefit the country, particularly in the eastern region.
The Project is the first large-scale integrated LNG development project operated by INPEX in Indonesia and follows on from the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project in Australia. The Abadi gas field features excellent reservoir productivity and contains significant resource volumes, raising expectations of efficient development and stable LNG production operations over the long-term.
