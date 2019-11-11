Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INPEX : joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) (PDF 140KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:10pm EST

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

November 12, 2019

INPEX joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD)

- IFAD to Host World's First Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts -

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it joins Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and other global energy traders in establishing ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), which will operate and manage a new futures exchange based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

INPEX's participation in the establishment of IFAD underscores INPEX's support for this important initiative, which will, for the first time, create an exchange to trade a Murban futures contract.

Murban Crude, in which INPEX has stakes, is considered a superior crude grade due to its high production volumes, abundant reserves, consistent properties and stable export infrastructure. The establishment of IFAD is expected to contribute to further enhancing the stability and transparency of Murban Crude prices in addition to improving the grade's medium- to long-term trading value.

IFAD HD signing ceremony

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

The impact of this matter on the company's consolidated financial results is nil.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, developing a global gas value chain business and reinforcing its renewable energy initiatives, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 00:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
07:10pINPEX : joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) (PDF 140KB)
PU
11/07INPEX : Revision of Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 20..
AQ
11/07INPEX : Announcement of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and..
AQ
11/07INPEX : Financial Results for for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 Presen..
PU
11/07INPEX : Financial Results for for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 Presen..
PU
11/06INPEX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 20..
PU
11/06INPEX : Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2019 Support Ma..
PU
11/06INPEX : Revision of Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 20..
PU
11/06INPEX : Announcement of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and..
PU
11/01INPEX CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 248 B
EBIT 2020 585 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 1 117 B
Yield 2020 3,23%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,03x
Capitalization 1 551 B
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 358,80  JPY
Last Close Price 1 062,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION10.07%14 220
CNOOC LIMITED1.32%71 217
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.12%63 236
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.34%41 449
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.67%35 384
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.14%30 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group