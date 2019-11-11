INPEX : joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) (PDF 140KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
November 12, 2019
INPEX joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD)
- IFAD to Host World's First Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts -
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it joins Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and other global energy traders in establishing ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), which will operate and manage a new futures exchange based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
INPEX's participation in the establishment of IFAD underscores INPEX's support for this important initiative, which will, for the first time, create an exchange to trade a Murban futures contract.
Murban Crude, in which INPEX has stakes, is considered a superior crude grade due to its high production volumes, abundant reserves, consistent properties and stable export infrastructure. The establishment of IFAD is expected to contribute to further enhancing the stability and transparency of Murban Crude prices in addition to improving the grade's medium- to long-term trading value.
IFAD HD signing ceremony
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
The impact of this matter on the company's consolidated financial results is nil.
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, developing a global gas value chain business and reinforcing its renewable energy initiatives, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233
Disclaimer
Inpex Corporation published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 00:09:07 UTC