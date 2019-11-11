INPEX : joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) (PDF 140KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

November 12, 2019

INPEX joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD)

- IFAD to Host World's First Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts -

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it joins Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and other global energy traders in establishing ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), which will operate and manage a new futures exchange based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

INPEX's participation in the establishment of IFAD underscores INPEX's support for this important initiative, which will, for the first time, create an exchange to trade a Murban futures contract.

Murban Crude, in which INPEX has stakes, is considered a superior crude grade due to its high production volumes, abundant reserves, consistent properties and stable export infrastructure. The establishment of IFAD is expected to contribute to further enhancing the stability and transparency of Murban Crude prices in addition to improving the grade's medium- to long-term trading value.

