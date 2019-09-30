Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan(PDF 83KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

October 1, 2019

INPEX to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan

- To Launch "INPEX 4U Challenge Lab" Program Seeking Bids for Diverse Ideas -

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it will launch a program to help enhance the corporate value and reputation of city gas companies in Japan to which it provides natural gas through its approximately 1,500 kilometer-long natural gas trunk pipeline network stretching across the Kanto-Koshinetsu and Hokuriku regions.

The program, dubbed "INPEX 4U Challenge Lab," is designed to attract public bids for diverse ideas ranging from business to social improvement initiatives targeting the local regions and municipalities serviced by the city gas companies, leveraging the local connections, networks and spheres of influence of these city gas companies. These ideas will primarily target younger generations with the aim of empowering local communities in a forward-looking manner. The ideas provided by the bidders will be evaluated through tests and demonstrations and adopted by the city gas company(ies) if selected.

In conjunction with the launch of INPEX 4U Challenge Lab, INPEX today set up a dedicated homepagefor the program on its corporate website and will begin accepting public bids from enterprises registered in Japan starting October 10, 2019. INPEX will also hold a briefing session to provide further information on the program.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, developing a global gas value chain business and reinforcing its renewable energy initiatives, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
08:08pINPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan(PDF 8..
PU
09/27INPEX : Provides Vocational Training for United Arab Emirates Students
AQ
09/27INPEX CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25INPEX : Participates in Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition
AQ
09/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Flat Ahead Of Fed Interest-rate Decision
DJ
09/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As Tensions Remain High After Attack On Saud..
DJ
09/12INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager
AQ
09/11INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager(PDF 191KB)
PU
09/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
09/01INPEX : Enters Into New Production Sharing Contracts with the Timor-Leste Govern..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 248 B
EBIT 2020 585 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 1 117 B
Yield 2020 3,46%
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
P/E ratio 2021 8,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 1 447 B
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 372,60  JPY
Last Close Price 991,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION2.51%13 752
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.14%64 277
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.02%43 515
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.46%40 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.13%31 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group