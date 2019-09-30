INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan(PDF 83KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

October 1, 2019

INPEX to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan

- To Launch "INPEX 4U Challenge Lab" Program Seeking Bids for Diverse Ideas -

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it will launch a program to help enhance the corporate value and reputation of city gas companies in Japan to which it provides natural gas through its approximately 1,500 kilometer-long natural gas trunk pipeline network stretching across the Kanto-Koshinetsu and Hokuriku regions.

The program, dubbed "INPEX 4U Challenge Lab," is designed to attract public bids for diverse ideas ranging from business to social improvement initiatives targeting the local regions and municipalities serviced by the city gas companies, leveraging the local connections, networks and spheres of influence of these city gas companies. These ideas will primarily target younger generations with the aim of empowering local communities in a forward-looking manner. The ideas provided by the bidders will be evaluated through tests and demonstrations and adopted by the city gas company(ies) if selected.

In conjunction with the launch of INPEX 4U Challenge Lab, INPEX today set up a dedicated homepagefor the program on its corporate website and will begin accepting public bids from enterprises registered in Japan starting October 10, 2019. INPEX will also hold a briefing session to provide further information on the program.

