Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Inpex : COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT THE 14th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:58am EDT

March 13, 2020

To those shareholders with voting rights

Takayuki Ueda Representative Director, President & CEO INPEX CORPORATION 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT

THE 14th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Please be informed that the following precautions will be taken ahead of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter "the Meeting") scheduled on March 25, 2020 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Meeting. Your understanding and cooperation would be most appreciated.

1. Shareholders with voting rights are kindly requested to:

  • consider the option of exercising their voting rights prior to the Meeting either by electronic means (via the Internet) or in writing (on the Voting Rights Exercise Form);
  • understand that those attending the Meeting may be subject to temperature checks, and any individuals perceived to be unwell may be subject to further questioning by staff;
  • be aware that, due to the measures outlined above, the reception area may be more crowded than usual;
  • consider refraining from attending the Meeting if they are exhibiting symptoms such as coughs and/or fevers, in the interest of their own well-being as well as that of others;
  • exercise abundant caution, particularly those of advanced age, those with preexisting medical conditions and those who are pregnant.

2. Shareholders are also advised on the following:

  • Staff members will be wearing masks.
  • Beverages will not be served and gifts will not be provided at the venue.

We would like to convey our regret for any inconvenience caused and ask for your kind understanding and cooperation. The contents of this announcement are subject to change depending on circumstances concerning the COVID-19 epidemic and government policies. Please visit our website for updates: https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
12:58aINPEX : COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT THE ..
PU
03/06INPEX : Fugro secures large marine survey contract on inpex's abadi lng project
AQ
02/24INPEX : Notice of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/19INPEX SIGNS MOU ON GAS SUPPLY FROM A : 557.5 kb]
PU
02/13INPEX CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results
CO
02/12Top oil gathering in London subdued as virus fears cut travel plans
RE
02/12INPEX CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/07INPEX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/04Global LNG oversupply set to continue until mid-year -Inpex executive
RE
02/04Shell temporarily suspends Prelude LNG production following electrical trip
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 147 B
EBIT 2020 466 B
Net income 2020 143 B
Debt 2020 1 799 B
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 7,57x
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 991 B
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 324,40  JPY
Last Close Price 678,40  JPY
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 95,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Shunichiro Sugaya Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION-2.68%10 034
CNOOC LIMITED-4.48%48 959
CONOCOPHILLIPS-56.64%35 202
EOG RESOURCES INC.-61.20%22 619
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.48%17 854
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-36.01%12 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group