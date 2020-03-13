Inpex : COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT THE 14th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

March 13, 2020

To those shareholders with voting rights

Takayuki Ueda Representative Director, President & CEO INPEX CORPORATION 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT

THE 14th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Please be informed that the following precautions will be taken ahead of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter "the Meeting") scheduled on March 25, 2020 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Meeting. Your understanding and cooperation would be most appreciated.

1. Shareholders with voting rights are kindly requested to:

consider the option of exercising their voting rights prior to the Meeting either by electronic means (via the Internet) or in writing ( on the Voting Rights Exercise Form);

on the Voting Rights Exercise Form); understand that those attending the Meeting may be subject to temperature checks, and any individuals perceived to be unwell may be subject to further questioning by staff;

be aware that, due to the measures outlined above, the reception area may be more crowded than usual;

consider refraining from attending the Meeting if they are exhibiting symptoms such as coughs and/or fevers, in the interest of their own well-being as well as that of others;

well-being as well as that of others; exercise abundant caution, particularly those of advanced age, those with preexisting medical conditions and those who are pregnant.

2. Shareholders are also advised on the following:

Staff members will be wearing masks.

Beverages will not be served and gifts will not be provided at the venue.

We would like to convey our regret for any inconvenience caused and ask for your kind understanding and cooperation. The contents of this announcement are subject to change depending on circumstances concerning the COVID-19 epidemic and government policies. Please visit our website for updates: https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/