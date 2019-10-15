Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Inpex : Methane Synthesis Test Facility for Effective Utilization of CO2 Completed and Commissioning Started for Full-scale Operation(PDF 290KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Methane Synthesis Test Facility for Effective Utilization of CO2 Completed and Commissioning Started for Full-scale Operation

-Aiming to develop methanation technology, one of carbon recycling

technologies-

As part of a project to develop effective carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization technologies, the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has been working with INPEX Corporation and Hitachi Zosen Corporation. They have now completed construction of a test facility for synthesizing methane from CO2 and hydrogen at the Koshijihara Plant of INPEX's Nagaoka Field Office in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture. After commissioning, a series of tests and continuous operation will be conducted by the end of fiscal 2019.

The organizations aim to use this test facility to develop methanation technology, which is one of carbon recycling technologies. They will produce methane through synthesis of the CO2 generated at the Koshijihara Plant during the natural gas production process, together with hydrogen produced through electrolysis of water. Later, they will also evaluate and examine technical issues, including how to optimize the methane synthesis process, through a series of tests and continuous operation.

Figure 1. Methanation test facility

1. Overview

Reducing CO2 emissions from thermal power generation and other processes is an important climate

change countermeasure. There is also a need to develop technologies that effectively utilize CO2 as a resource. Reuse of CO2 as fuels, chemical feedstock and other valuable materials is considered a useful way of efficient CO2 usage. Methane, the main component of natural gas (or town gas), holds great potential as an energy carrier*1, and because existing infrastructure for natural gas can be employed directly, it offers significant benefits.

According to this background, there are high expectations at the moment for practical application of methanation, which is the process of utilizing CO2 as a material in the production of methane. Methanation is a technology for synthesizing methane through a chemical reaction in a reactor containing a catalyst with CO2 from thermal power plants and other sources, which has been separated and captured, and hydrogen produced through electrolysis of water or other methods. Because CO2 emitted during combustion of methane can be offset against separated and captured CO2, if renewable energy can be used in the future to produce hydrogen through electrolysis of water, then the process might be able to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions.

NEDO is implementing a project*2 to develop technologies for effective utilization of CO2. Working with INPEX Corporation and Hitachi Zosen Corporation, the organizations have now completed construction of a test facility for synthesizing methane from CO2 and hydrogen at the Koshijihara Plant of INPEX's Nagaoka Field Office in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture. After commissioning, they will conduct a series of tests and continuous operation by the end of fiscal 2019.

At this test facility, the organizations will produce methane through synthesis of the CO2 generated at the Koshijihara Plant during the natural gas production process, together with hydrogen produced through electrolysis of water.

Through later full-scale operation, they aim to evaluate and examine technical issues, including how to optimize the methane synthesis process by varying a range of parameters including reaction temperature, reaction pressure and reaction loads, and to develop methanation technology, which is one of carbon recycling*3 technologies.

Reduced

Renewable Energy Water electrolysisDomestic use consumption of primary fuels

Renewable

Synthesis plant

hydrogen

Industry

Primary fuels

Captured

CO2

Thermal power

CO2 capture

generation

Carbon-neutralPipeline methane and

methanol, etc.

Tank trucks

Storage Tank

Synthetic fuels

Figure 2. Overall flow of a future effective CO2 utilization system

2. Test facility overview

For methane synthesis, the test facility uses a Hitachi Zosen plate reactor that achieves highly efficient heat recovery (figure 3). As the world's first trial using actual CO2 in a plate reactor, this initiative is focused on use of larger facilities in the future. This test facility has a methane synthesis capacity of 8 Nm3 per hour.

CO2 release

Steam

Partially

extract CO2

(8 Nm3/h)

Pressurized

CO2

CO2

H2O

H2/CO2/CH4

Plate-type

Desulfurizer

Compressor

Gas Upgrading

Methanation

Raw gas

Natural Gas

Reactor

CH4 ( > 96%)

Produced gas

Mining

Gas-Liquid

CO2

8 Nm3/h

H2

H2O

facility

Separating

Separator

unit

e-

H2O

Water

Electrolyzer

Figure 3. Plant conceptual diagram

3. Future plans

After commissioning, a series of tests and continuous operation will be conducted by the end of fiscal 2019. Technical issues will be examined and evaluated, and further improvements in capacity of the methane synthesis facility will be considered.

Notes:

*1 Energy carrier: A chemical substance for carrying and storing energy.

*2 Project details:

Name: Development of next-generation thermal power generation technologies / Development of basic technologies for next-generation thermal power generation / Development of CO2 utilization technology project

Period: FY2017-2019

Scale: Approx. 1.39 billion yen (through full period)

*3 Carbon recycling: Separating and capturing CO2 as a resource and reusing it as a raw material or fuel through mineralization, artificial photosynthesis or methanation while restricting release of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Media Contact:

Environment Department, NEDO Tel+81-44-520-5293

INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Hitachi Zosen, Publicity and IR Section, Osaka Office Tel) +81-6-6569-0005 Tokyo Office Tel) +81-3-6404-0802

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 03:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
12:43aINPEX : Announces Change in General Manager(PDF 89KB)
PU
10/15INPEX : Methane Synthesis Test Facility for Effective Utilization of CO2 Complet..
PU
10/15INPEX : ATPI Marine & Energy awarded contract by INPEX
AQ
10/14INPEX : Signs Amendment and Extension to the Production Sharing ContractPSC for ..
AQ
10/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Fresh Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talk..
DJ
10/10INPEX : Signs Amendment and Extension to the Production Sharing Contract（..
PU
10/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat As Trade Tensions Ratchet Back Up
DJ
10/02Japan JV sells stake in Brazil's Frade oil field to partner PetroRio
RE
10/02INPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)
PU
10/01INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 248 B
EBIT 2020 585 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 1 117 B
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 1 403 B
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 375,80  JPY
Last Close Price 961,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 97,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION-0.59%12 899
CNOOC LIMITED-2.80%68 069
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.98%62 312
EOG RESOURCES INC.-21.81%39 575
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.00%36 235
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.94%30 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group