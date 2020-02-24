Inpex : Notice of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The invitation to the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be mailed to shareholders on March 3, 2020. An electronic version (below) is available for shareholders' convenience.
Notice[PDF:3.65MB]
Internet Disclosure Accompanying the Notice[PDF:280KB]
The invitation to the 13th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 3, 2019.
An electronic version (below) was made available on May 27 for shareholders' convenience.
The invitation to the 12th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 4, 2018.
An electronic version (below) was made available on May 28 for shareholders' convenience.
The invitation to the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 5, 2017.
An electronic version (below) was made available on May 29 for shareholders' convenience.
The invitation to the 10th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 6, 2016.
An electronic version (below) was available on May 27 for shareholders' convenience.
The invitation to the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 2, 2015.
An electronic version (below) was made available on May 29 for shareholders' convenience.
