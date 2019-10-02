Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan JV sells stake in Brazil's Frade oil field to partner PetroRio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Inpex Corp, Sojitz Corp and Japan Oil, Gas and Minerals National Corp (JOGMEC) said on Thursday they exited the Frade oil field in Brazil by selling their stakes to partner PetroRio S.A..

The three entities, which owned an 18.3% stake in the oil field through a joint venture, did not disclose the sale price.

Inpex, Japan's top oil and gas company, said it decided to sell its stake as declining oil output and lower oil prices reduced the project's contribution to its profit.

Trading house Sojitz said separately that it offloaded its holding due to decreased oil output and weaker oil prices, and as it shifts its focus to the development of mid- and down-stream energy businesses from up-stream business as part of a strategy.

State-run JOGMEC said the sale was completed on Sept. 11 and the deal reflected its Japanese partners' decisions to improve their asset portfolios in the face of lower output and a fall in oil prices.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INPEX CORPORATION -1.48% 975.6 End-of-day quote.0.92%
PETRO RIO S.A. -0.88% 16.9 End-of-day quote.71.88%
SOJITZ CORPORATION -1.76% 335 End-of-day quote.-10.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
10/02Japan JV sells stake in Brazil's Frade oil field to partner PetroRio
RE
10/02INPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)
PU
10/01INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan
AQ
09/30INPEX : to Help Enhance the Corporate Value of City Gas Companies in Japan(PDF 8..
PU
09/27INPEX : Provides Vocational Training for United Arab Emirates Students
AQ
09/27INPEX CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25INPEX : Participates in Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition
AQ
09/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Flat Ahead Of Fed Interest-rate Decision
DJ
09/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As Tensions Remain High After Attack On Saud..
DJ
09/12INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 248 B
EBIT 2020 585 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 1 117 B
Yield 2020 3,52%
P/E ratio 2020 9,23x
P/E ratio 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,93x
Capitalization 1 425 B
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 372,60  JPY
Last Close Price 975,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION0.92%13 389
CNOOC LIMITED-2.47%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.55%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.92%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-28.69%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.01%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group