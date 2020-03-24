Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Notice Concerning Impact of Oil Price Decline Induced by Spread of COVID-19, other Factors [PDF:88.5 KB]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

March 25, 2020

Notice Concerning Impact of Oil Price Decline Induced by

Spread of COVID-19, other Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today the current situation concerning the impact of the COVID-19-induced oil price decline on its business operations as follows.

The prices of oil and natural gas are determined in large part by international market trends, which are influenced by numerous factors including international and regional supply and demand fluctuations as well as the condition of the global economy and financial markets. Currently, oil prices are rapidly declining due to the expectation of a reduction in energy demand following a global economic downturn induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the breakdown of the OPEC-plus production cut agreement.

While it remains a challenge at this stage to forecast how long these conditions will last, it is INPEX's policy to minimize the impact of oil prices maintaining their current level for a certain amount of time by optimizing operations, reviewing investment plans group-wide and pursuing further cost-reduction measures, in order to sustain stable business operations. The company will disclose the impact to the forecasted consolidated operating results for the year ending December 31, 2020 announced on February 12, 2020 in a timely manner once the impact is determined.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 00:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INPEX CORPORATION
08:50pINPEX : to review investment plans, cut costs amid slumping oil prices
RE
08:08pNOTICE CONCERNING IMPACT OF OIL PRIC : 88.5 kb]
PU
03/16NOTICE CONCERNING POSTPONEMENT OF FA : 75.6 kb]
PU
03/13INPEX : COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT THE ..
PU
03/06INPEX : Fugro secures large marine survey contract on inpex's abadi lng project
AQ
02/24INPEX : Notice of the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/19INPEX SIGNS MOU ON GAS SUPPLY FROM A : 557.5 kb]
PU
02/13INPEX CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results
CO
02/12Top oil gathering in London subdued as virus fears cut travel plans
RE
02/12INPEX CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 046 B
EBIT 2020 341 B
Net income 2020 96 043 M
Debt 2020 612 B
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 8,71x
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 837 B
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 136,60  JPY
Last Close Price 573,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 98,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Shunichiro Sugaya Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION4.20%6 766
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.04%1 522 085
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%38 974
CONOCOPHILLIPS-62.25%29 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.76%20 308
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-59.51%10 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group