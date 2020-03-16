Notice Concerning Postponement of Facility Tours for Shareholders [PDF:75.6 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

March 16, 2020

To All Shareholders

Notice Concerning Postponement of Facility Tours for Shareholders

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it will postpone the initial facility tour for shareholders scheduled for May 2020, in consideration of the safety and well-being of its shareholders given the concerns over the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Japan. A new schedule for the tour will be communicated in due course.

Plans to hold facility tours for shareholders were announced on October 28, 2019in conjunction with INPEX's shareholder benefit program, whereby participants will be selected by lot from among eligible shareholders holding at least 100 common shares of INPEX as of December 31 each year who apply to attend the tour. The tours will consist of visits to the INPEX-operated Naoetsu LNG Terminal and other sites.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233