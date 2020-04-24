Notice Concerning Response to COVID-19 pandemic at INPEX business operations in Japan[PDF:165.7 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

April 24, 2020

Notice Concerning Response to COVID-19 pandemic at

INPEX business operations in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that it has issued a directive to all employees based at its offices and business operations in Japan to in principle work from home following the government of Japan's expansion of the state of emergency to all prefectures. This directive does not apply to employees required to carry out duties critical to safe operations.

INPEX is maintaining production activities in Japan and continues to operate its LNG terminal and natural gas trunk pipeline network, mobilizing the necessary workforce to ensure safe operations through measures including isolating operations personnel and rearranging shift schedules. INPEX continues to maintain a stable supply of energy from its crude oil and natural gas production operations around the world, while strengthening its countermeasures against the spread of COVID-19.

INPEX has already established a crisis management task force to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently operating under its Business Continuity Plan (BCP)1 framework. Under this framework, all employees have been strongly encouraged to work from home.

1 BCP is a plan designed to ensure business continuity during emergency situations through the selection and implementation of critical operations.

INPEX's business operations will continue while this directive is in effect, and customers, business partners and other stakeholders are invited to make any inquiries by using the contact forms2 on the company's website or by contacting the relevant divisions directly.

As all employees will in principle be working from home, INPEX expects delays in its response to inquiries and seeks the understanding and cooperation of all its stakeholders.

2 https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/form/

The company will continue to take the appropriate measures to prioritize the safety of its customers, business partners, employees and their families, and prevent further infection. Further announcements will be made on the INPEX website in a timely manner as necessary.

