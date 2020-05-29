Log in
Sumitomo-led consortium to bid for offshore wind power project in Akita

05/29/2020 | 06:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sumitomo Corp are seen after the company's initiation ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo

Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp said on Friday it and seven other Japanese firms have formed a consortium to jointly bid at a planned auction for an offshore wind power project near the cities of Noshiro, Mitane and Oga in Akita, northern Japan.

The partners in the Sumitomo-led consortium are Inpex Corp, Japan Petroleum Exploration, and TEPCO Renewable Power, a unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, JR-East Energy Development, a unit of East Japan Railway and three other firms engaged in wind power generation in Akita.

Sumitomo has been conducting talks with local communities, environmental impact assessments, seabed surveys, wind condition studies since 2018 and the consortium will prepare for submitting a bid and other processes toward commercialization, a spokesman said.

The wind farm is expected to have a power generation capacity of up to 480 megawatts and is aimed to start operating in 2026.

Japan's offshore power market is expected to take off after the government last year brought in a law to encourage the development of wind farms.

The government has identified 11 areas as potentially suitable for development, four of which were designated as promising.

The Noshiro, Mitane and Oga is one of the four promising areas.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 0.86% 8461 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
INPEX CORPORATION -0.74% 765 End-of-day quote.-32.69%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. -2.36% 2066 End-of-day quote.-30.08%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.92% 1299 End-of-day quote.-20.01%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -0.80% 370 End-of-day quote.-20.77%
Financials
Sales 2020 759 B 7 072 M 7 072 M
Net income 2020 43 433 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2020 766 B 7 143 M 7 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 1 117 B 10 376 M 10 414 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 117
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 952,00 JPY
Last Close Price 765,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Daisuke Yamada Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION-32.69%10 376
CNOOC LIMITED-32.10%50 682
CONOCOPHILLIPS-33.86%46 125
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-38.35%30 057
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-39.98%21 790
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-38.87%15 256
