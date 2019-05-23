IP Infusion : Qualifies Inphi COLORZ® in its Latest Release of the OcNOS Network Operating System

IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, announced that it has qualified the COLORZ® 100GbE Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) platform solution from Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, on its OcNOS™ network operating system. IP Infusion qualified Inphi’s COLORZ across various white box platforms, allowing for a disaggregated networking solution supporting IPoDWDM data center connectivity.

Inphi’s COLORZ enables the most cost effective 100G DWDM solution for data center customers to connect their data centers within a metro area. Using advanced PAM4 and highly integrated Silicon photonics, COLORZ is available in the industry standard form factor QSFP28 and can be plugged directly into an open slot of a switch or router without the need for a separate transport box.

“Having native COLORZ support available on the IP Infusion OcNOS operating system, will allow customers to deploy cost effective 100G DWDM connectivity using white box platforms and meet their desire for building low cost flexible disaggregated optical network infrastructure,” said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, senior vice president, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “Customers can now de-couple hardware and software in their DWDM network.”

“The qualification of Inphi’s COLORZ will extend the acceptance of white box solutions based OcNOS to a greater customer base allowing multiplexing of high-speed data stream over single fiber and enabling easy scaling of network capacity for DCI,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “Inphi will continue to be a vital partner for us as we continue to expand the NOS functions and support for current and future Inphi and IP Infusion white box solution customers.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities such as extensive switching and routing protocol support ranging from Layer2, Layer 3 to Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and APIs/protocols for software defined networking (SDN). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

Leveraging Inphi’s leadership in advanced silicon photonics and PAM4 Digital Signal Processing (DSP), COLORZ fits in a QSFP28 hot pluggable form factor and delivers up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber. This hot-swappable device plugs into any QSFP28 100G Ethernet port of any standard switch or router enabling a paradigm shift to IPoDWDM. For more information on the COLORZ technology, please visit https://www.inphi.com/products/colorz/

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

