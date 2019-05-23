IP Infusion : Qualifies Inphi COLORZ® in its Latest Release of the OcNOS Network Operating System

IP
Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for
telecom and data communications services, announced that it has
qualified the COLORZ®
100GbE Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) Pulse Amplitude
Modulation (PAM4) platform solution from Inphi
Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement
interconnects, on its OcNOS™
network operating system. IP Infusion qualified Inphi’s COLORZ across
various white box platforms, allowing for a disaggregated networking
solution supporting IPoDWDM data center connectivity.
Inphi’s COLORZ enables the most cost effective 100G DWDM solution for
data center customers to connect their data centers within a metro area.
Using advanced PAM4 and highly integrated Silicon photonics, COLORZ is
available in the industry standard form factor QSFP28 and can be plugged
directly into an open slot of a switch or router without the need for a
separate transport box.
“Having native COLORZ support available on the IP Infusion OcNOS
operating system, will allow customers to deploy cost effective 100G
DWDM connectivity using white box platforms and meet their desire for
building low cost flexible disaggregated optical network
infrastructure,” said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, senior vice president,
Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “Customers can now de-couple hardware and
software in their DWDM network.”
“The qualification of Inphi’s COLORZ will extend the acceptance of white
box solutions based OcNOS to a greater customer base allowing
multiplexing of high-speed data stream over single fiber and enabling
easy scaling of network capacity for DCI,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and
President of IP Infusion. “Inphi will continue to be a vital partner for
us as we continue to expand the NOS functions and support for current
and future Inphi and IP Infusion white box solution customers.”
OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network
OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced
capabilities such as extensive switching and routing protocol support
ranging from Layer2, Layer 3 to Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS),
and APIs/protocols for software defined networking (SDN). OcNOS features
hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular
high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant
silicon.
Leveraging Inphi’s leadership in advanced silicon photonics and PAM4
Digital Signal Processing (DSP), COLORZ fits in a QSFP28 hot pluggable
form factor and delivers up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber.
This hot-swappable device plugs into any QSFP28 100G Ethernet port of
any standard switch or router enabling a paradigm shift to IPoDWDM. For
more information on the COLORZ technology, please visit https://www.inphi.com/products/colorz/
About Inphi
Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big
data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data
centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data
delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes
ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based
services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been
greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to
develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures,
and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.
About IP Infusion
IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers
enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network
operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy
new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s
first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open
Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT
networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more
quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and
enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and
manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network
operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network
operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual
software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking
model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking
equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to
build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and
mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.,
and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS
CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com
