Inphi : Showcases Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers at ECOC 2018

09/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the details of its participation at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2018 Exhibition.

When:
 ECOC 2018 Exhibition will be held Sept. 24-26, 2018.

Where:
Inphi will be in booth #600, located in the Fiera Roma Exhibition Center in Rome, Italy.

Demonstrations:
Visit Inphi's booth to see its latest technology demonstration for 50G to 400G PAM4 solutions inside data centers. Inphi will demonstrate its Porrima™ 100G single lambda PAM4 platform solution for QSFP28 and SFP-DD 100GBASE-DR/FR optical modules for wired network infrastructure, including hyperscale cloud data center, service provider, wireless 5G and enterprise networks. Inphi will also showcase its latest 45Gbaud and 64Gbaud family of coherent amplifiers and drivers and its LightSpeed-III™ M200 Coherent DSP.

Presentation Highlights:

Title: Riding the 400Gbps Data Center Optics Wave - Scaling with PAM4 DSP ElectronicsDate: Monday, Sept. 24 at 11:00 a.m.
Location: Market Focus
Speaker: Xi Wang, director of marketing, Networking Interconnect, Inphi

About Inphi
Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data - fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Corporate Contact:Kim Markle
Inphi
kmarkle@inphi.com

Source: Inphi Corporation

Disclaimer

Inphi Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:07:11 UTC
