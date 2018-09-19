Inphi : Showcases Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers at ECOC 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the details of its participation at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2018 Exhibition.



When:

ECOC 2018 Exhibition will be held Sept. 24-26, 2018.

Where:

Inphi will be in booth #600, located in the Fiera Roma Exhibition Center in Rome, Italy.

Demonstrations:

Visit Inphi's booth to see its latest technology demonstration for 50G to 400G PAM4 solutions inside data centers. Inphi will demonstrate its Porrima™ 100G single lambda PAM4 platform solution for QSFP28 and SFP-DD 100GBASE-DR/FR optical modules for wired network infrastructure, including hyperscale cloud data center, service provider, wireless 5G and enterprise networks. Inphi will also showcase its latest 45Gbaud and 64Gbaud family of coherent amplifiers and drivers and its LightSpeed-III™ M200 Coherent DSP.

Presentation Highlights:

Title: Riding the 400Gbps Data Center Optics Wave - Scaling with PAM4 DSP ElectronicsDate: Monday, Sept. 24 at 11:00 a.m.

Location: Market Focus

Speaker: Xi Wang, director of marketing, Networking Interconnect, Inphi

