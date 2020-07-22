Log in
Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

07/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Inphi will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate via telephone, dial 765-507-2591, conference ID: 9798966. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. A webcast of the conference call will be available live and archived on Inphi’s website at https://www.inphi.com/investors/.

About Inphi
Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers.  Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Vernon P. Essi, Jr.
408-606-6524
vessi@inphi.com              

Corporate Contact:
Kim Markle                                                                          
408-217-7329                                                      
kmarkle@inphi.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 607 M - -
Net income 2020 -61,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 955 M 5 955 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 685
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart INPHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inphi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 125,33 $
Last Close Price 123,50 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ford G. Tamer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diosdado P. Banatao Chairman
Ron Torten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Operations
John S. Edmunds Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Lawrence Tse Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPHI CORPORATION66.85%5 955
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.01%337 617
INTEL CORPORATION1.42%257 004
NVIDIA CORPORATION75.58%254 137
BROADCOM INC.-0.53%126 423
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.46%124 340
