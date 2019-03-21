Inpixon To Announce Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Provide Company Update on Tuesday March 26, 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that it will issue Fiscal Year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 after market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Management will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, corporate highlights, and to provide an update on developments. A slide presentation will accompany the discussion and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Inpixon website. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session with equity analysts.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-844-824-3831. International callers should dial +1-412-317-5141. All callers should ask for the Inpixon conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/inpx190326.html or via the company’s website at http://client.irwebkit.com/inpixon/events .

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 26, 2019. The replay can be accessed via Inpixon’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10129648.

About Inpixon

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

