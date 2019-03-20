InPlay Oil : Announces its 2018 Financial, Operating and Reserves Results Highlighted by a 22% Increase in Light Oil and Liquids Growth over 2017 file_download 0 03/20/2019 | 12:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields InPlay Oil Corp. Announces its 2018 Financial, Operating and Reserves Results Highlighted by a 22% Increase in Light Oil and Liquids Growth over 2017 March 20, 2019 - Calgary Alberta - InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") announces its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, and the results of its independent oil and gas reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2018 (the "Sproule Report") prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"). InPlay's audited annual financial statements and notes, as well as management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2018 will be available shortly on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and our website ("www.inplayoil.com"). Message to Shareholders: InPlay had a strong year in 2018 pursuing a focused light oil growth strategy which also included increasing our land base in both short and long term premier light oil assets. This was achieved without share dilution while maintaining financial flexibility. InPlay achieved organic drill bit light oil and liquids production growth of 22% over 2017 with a capital efficiency of $14,770 per boe/d which we believe is in the top tier among our light oil peers. We successfully grew our Willesden Green land base by adding over 50 net tier one locations effectively replacing five years of drilling inventory. InPlay also added 7,680 acres, a 34% increase, to our land base in the longer term East Duvernay light oil shale play where we have now spent the required capital extending our land tenure four to five years. These long tenured Crown lands allow us to continue to evaluate increasingly positive results from industry delineating the play. InPlay disposed of $27.3 million of non-core facilities and infrastructure as well as non-core, non-operated assets that were producing approximately 250 boe/d in 2018. These dispositions enabled us to increase our position in our top tier plays while also maintaining our strong balance sheet. Production results and drilling and completion costs continue to exceed our expectations and budget. This was accomplished through strong execution of an efficient, cost effective development program (including drilling pacesetter wells), evolving and optimizing completions utilizing new technology, and smart facility enhancements. This resulted in two increases to our annual production guidance in the second half of 2018 achieving exceptional financial and operational results with a 25% year over year increase in annual operating income to $39.8 million. The strong performance of the Company's assets, specifically in Willesden Green, resulted in increased year end reserves (volumes and values) across all categories, including reserves sold during the year and the removal of legacy undeveloped gas locations held by InPlay's predecessor entity prior to going public in November 2016. The performance is highlighted by proved developed producing reserves ("PDP") that increased 6% to 8,348 mboe and before tax net present values of future net revenue discounted at 10% ("NPV10 BT") that increased 7% to $139.2 million. The net result is PDP net asset value ("NAV") increased 9% to $2.17 per share while generating solid finding, development, and acquisition ("FD&A") costs of $9.49 per boe, with a recycle ratio of 2.5 times. Total proved plus probable reserves ("TPP") increased 4% and associated NPV10 BT increased 11% to 27,063 mboe and $387.7 million respectively, resulting in a TPP NAV that increased 11% to $5.81 per share. (See section "Net Asset Value" for these NAV calculations). InPlay Oil Corp. | #920, 640 - 5th Ave SW | Calgary, AB | T2P 3G4 These results were achieved in light of the extreme negative market factors that affected Canada's crude oil pricing market in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues were impacted by reduced West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") pricing, with the peak lows in December at $42.53 per bbl (USD) coupled with significantly widening Edmonton light oil differentials which settled at $34.80 per bbl (USD) in December and averaged $26.30 per bbl (USD) for the quarter. These differentials exacerbated for most of the Canadian oil weighted production companies due to the activities of some large producers who have upstream and downstream operations as well as refiners from the United States, all of whom have the majority of terminal storage, and firm service on pipelines tied up, and in most cases are nominating pipeline volumes above and beyond their producing capacity. InPlay prudently reacted to these deteriorating pricing scenarios by delaying the completions and tie-in of two horizontal wells that were drilled in 2018 to the first quarter of 2019 when we saw the crude oil pricing and differential situation start to improve. Commodity pricing has quickly corrected positively in the first quarter of 2019 with WTI prices currently at approximately $59.00 per bbl (USD) and Edmonton differentials settling back to more normalized levels in the $4.00-$6.00 per bbl (USD) range. The result for InPlay is that we expect the first quarter of 2019 to be one of our best financial and operational quarters in our history. The solid start to 2019 with pricing and operational results from our capital program has us confirming guidance for the year, which we anticipate will result in top tier organic light oil and liquids growth among our light oil peers of 6 to 10 percent on annual production and 10 to 14 percent on exit production while spending approximately adjusted funds flow from operations. The Company has continued to evolve by increasing our exposure to two high quality and focused plays. The current high return, quick payout light oil Cardium growth play, and the evolving longer term light oil East Basin Duvernay shale play. This transformation has put us in a much stronger position than when InPlay went public in November of 2016 and places us in an enviable position as a sustainable Canadian Junior Light Oil Exploration & Production ("E&P") producer with the ability to show top tier growth in this current volatile environment. Financial and Operating Results: Three months ended (CDN$) (000's) Year ended Dec 31 Dec 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Financial (CDN $) Petroleum and natural gas revenue 12,716 18,017 76,419 62,239 Cashflow provided by operating activities 4,536 6,460 30,411 22,552 Per share - basic and diluted 0.07 0.10 0.45 0.36 Per boe 9.82 16.78 17.91 15.56 Adjusted Funds flow from operations(1) 1,721 8,043 27,040 24,974 Per share - basic and diluted(1) 0.03 0.13 0.40 0.40 Per boe(1) 3.73 20.90 15.92 17.23 Comprehensive (Loss) (7,887) (6,939) (8,598) (7,701) Per share - basic and diluted (0.12) (0.11) (0.13) (0.12) Exploration and Development Capital expenditures 6,954 26,992 50,206 49,224 Property Acquisitions (Dispositions) (17,305) (152) (21,470) 1,067 (Net Debt) (1) (53,670) (51,266) (53,670) (51,266) Shares outstanding 68,256,616 67,886,619 68,256,616 67,886,619 Basic & Diluted weighted-average shares 67,987,162 63,875,582 67,911,962 62,688,280 Three months ended (CDN$) (000's) Year ended Dec 31 Dec 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Daily production volumes Crude oil (bbls/d) 2,937 2,503 2,756 2,310 Natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 573 371 492 352 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 9,065 7,866 8,431 7,857 Total (boe/d) 5,021 4,185 4,653 3,972 Realized prices Crude Oil & NGLs ($/bbls) 35.09 62.81 60.49 57.02 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.66 1.95 1.53 2.38 Total ($/boe) 27.53 46.79 45.00 42.93 Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1) Oil and Gas sales 27.53 46.79 45.00 42.93 Royalties (2.43) (4.58) (4.72) (4.32) Transportation expense (1.00) (0.50) (0.83) (0.62) Operating costs (15.26) (15.40) (16.02) (16.10) Operating Netback (prior to realized derivative contracts) 8.84 26.31 23.43 21.89 Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts (0.66) 0.43 (2.42) 0.77 Operating Netback (including realized derivative contracts) 8.18 26.74 21.01 22.66 (1) "Adjusted funds flow from operations", "Net Debt" and "Operating netback per boe" do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting standards (IFRS) and GAAP. "Adjusted funds flow from operations" adjusts for decommissioning obligation expenditures and net change in operating non-cash working capital from net cash flow provided by operating activities. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "BOE equivalent" at the end of this news release and to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" in our MD&A for details of calculations, rationale for use and applicable reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure. 2018 Financial & Operating Highlights:  The transformation of InPlay continued with strategic acquisitions and dispositions activity throughout the year. Premier lands were added to our focused light oil core asset base while maintaining a strong balance sheet. This effective activity was the driver that allowed us to increase our production guidance twice in the second half of 2018 and includes the following:  Acquired 6,059 net acres in Q1/2018 in Willesden Green for consideration of $5.5 million which added an additional 50 net tier one drilling locations. 12 (8.6 net) wells have been drilled to date with results that have exceeded our expectations.  Sold our 100% interest in a non-core natural gas facility and associated infrastructure for $10 million in the Q1/2018 of which InPlay was only using 14% of the throughput capacity.  Disposed of predominantly non-operated, non-core assets in West Pembina producing 250 boe/d for premium market valuation proceeds of $16.6 million in Q4/2018.

 Capital efficiencies of $14,770 per boe/d were achieved on exploration and development capital spent on drilling, completions, equipping and facilities. The majority of capital was spent in Willesden Green where we drilled 16 (11.2 net) horizontal wells, and in the Duvernay where a 100% vertical stratigraphic test well was drilled (that has been abandoned) and completion of the horizontal well drilled in 2017.  Annual 2018 light oil and liquids growth is up 22% to 3,248 bbl/day over 2017 reflecting the focused development of our light oil and liquids assets. Annual average 2018 production is up 17% over 2017 to 4,653 boe/day exceeding corporate guidance of 4,600 boe/d day. Production per weighted average basic share increased 8% in 2018 over 2017 and all of the growth was achieved while disposing of 250 boe/d on October 1, 2018 and with the deferral of completions of two horizontal wells drilled in the fourth quarter of 2018 to first quarter of 2019.

 Average fourth quarter 2018 light oil and liquids production is up 22% over fourth quarter 2017 to 3,510 bbl/day, reflecting our focus on our light oil weighted Cardium assets. Fourth quarter 2018 production was up 20% over the fourth quarter 2017 to 5,021 boe/day representing per weighted average share growth of 13%.  Significant growth occurred in production and reserves in our core Willesden Green area.  Production grew 107% to over 3,000 boe/day for Q4/2018 compared to just over 1,400 boe/day in Q4/2017 with light oil and liquids weighting of 73%.  Year end PDP, TP and TPP reserves grew 54%, 59% and 50% to 4,124 mboe, 9,035 mboe and 12,055 mboe respectively.

 Annual revenues increased by 23% to $76.4 million (94% derived from crude oil and natural gas liquids) resulting in operating income profit margins(1) of 52% in 2018.

 Operating income(1) increased by 25% to $39.8 million in 2018 and operating netbacks per boe(1) increased by 7% to $23.43 per boe in 2018 backed by increased oil and liquid weightings, stronger prices and reduced operating costs. This was accomplished even with the extreme market factors affecting crude commodity pricing in the fourth quarter which resulted in operating netbacks of $8.84 per boe versus $28.88 per boe achieved in the first three quarters of 2018.

 Adjusted funds flow from operations(1) increased by 8% to $27.0 million year over year in 2018. This would have increased by 31% to $31.2 million without hedging gains and losses on derivative contracts over the years and results would have been much higher without the severe crude commodity price environment in the fourth quarter.

 Strategic Crown land holdings in the East Duvernay light oil shale play increased by 12 sections for consideration of $1.4 million in the year. The Company now has a significant land position in one of the most exciting new Canadian light oil plays with 30,640 net acres (48.25 net sections). An independent report was prepared for InPlay on this land by qualified land evaluators, Seaton-Jordan & Associates, which resulted in a value of $49.6 million at year-end. (See the section entitled "Net Asset Value"). (1) Non-GAAP term. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 2018 Capital and Operating Overview: InPlay executed a $50.2 million capital program during 2018, focused on the Willesden Green bioturbated Cardium formation. The Company drilled 12 (8.6 net) extended reach horizontal ("ERH") wells and 4 (2.6 net) one-mile horizontal wells. The final two Cardium completions were deferred from October of 2018 into 2019 to avoid the poor fourth quarter 2018 Canadian oil prices and add value by selling the flush production period into a time frame with improved pricing. In aggregate, InPlay drilled an equivalent of 23.0 (16.5 net) horizontal miles. The Company completed one Duvernay horizontal well during the second quarter of 2018 and drilled one vertical stratigraphic Duvernay test well in the fourth quarter. By drilling these wells our land tenure has been extended between four to five years. The Company also acquired an additional 12 sections of undeveloped Crown land in the Duvernay area. InPlay's focus on developing the Willesden Green bioturbated Cardium assets continued to deliver exceptional results with production volumes and rates consistently exceeding internal estimates. We believe InPlay is delivering top tier capital efficiencies with its capital program where we have managed to achieve some of the shortest spud to rig release days for ERH wells seen to date in the area. Our most recent six 1.5 mile ERH wells have averaged 9.7 drilling days. We have also achieved very consistent drilling performance whereby the maximum deviation from average drilling time of the six 1.5 mile ERH wells has been +/- 0.7 days. Our 1.5 mile ERH wells allow us to access approximately 60% more reservoir while incurring only 20% more in additional capital expenditures compared to a one mile horizontal well. These factors drove improved capital efficiencies on our 2018 capital program to approximately $14,770 per boe/d. 2018 Reserve Highlights: InPlay's strong operational results translated into growth in 2018 year-end reserves across all three categories: proved developed producing reserves ("PDP"), total proved reserves ("TP") and total proved plus probable reserves ("TPP"). These results were achieved even with the reduction of reserves following the October 1, 2018 non-core asset disposition of 579 mboe ($12.0 mm NPV 10 BT) of PDP, 1,817 mboe ($24.5 mm NPV 10 BT) of TP and 2,290 mboe ($34.4 mm NPV 10 BT) of TPP. There was also the elimination of 1,453 mmcf of TP and 2,503 mmcf of TPP respectively associated with legacy undeveloped gas reserves held over from InPlay's predecessor company. The Company increased year end net present reserve values resulting in higher year end corporate net asset values ("NAV") across all categories: Total PDP NPV 10 BT NAV increased 9% year over year to $2.17 per basic share, TP NPV 10 BT NAV increased 16% to $3.83 per basic share and TPP NPV 10 BT NAV increased 11% year over year to $5.81 per basic share. These increases materialized inclusive of a significant reduction in year-end natural gas price deck and with the previously mentioned dispositions. Following are the yearend reserve highlights: Reserve Increases:  PDP Increased 6% to 8,348 mboe (oil & liquids 66%)

 TP increased 8% to 18,859 mboe (oil & liquids 71%)

 TPP increased 4% to 27,063 mboe (oil & liquids 73%) *Year end reserves include Proved developed non-producing reserves ("PDNP") of 436.2 mboe attributable to the two deferred Willesden Green wells completed in January 2019. Attachments Original document

