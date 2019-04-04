Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  INPRO SA    INP   PLINPRO00015

INPRO SA

(INP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INPRO : Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the 1st quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:27am EDT
Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the 1st quarter 2019

In relation to receipt on 03 April 2019 of internal sales reports, the Management Board of INPRO S.A. with its registered office in Gdańsk informs that in the first quarter 2019 the INPRO Corporate Group achieved advance sales (in the meaning of concluded preliminary sale agreements net i.e. with the resignations taken into consideration: preliminary sale agreements concerning completed projects, agreements with entities other than customers who are natural persons, and agreements concerning commercial premises, and documents issued to customers on information concerning the conclusion of property development agreements, such documents enabling the customers to file an application for funds for the financing of the property development agreement) at the level of 186 agreements. As a comparison, the Group sold the total of 245 premises in the 1st quarter 2018, and 163 premises in the 4th quarter 2018.
The Management Board of INPRO S.A. also informs that in the 1st quarter 2019 the Group handed over the total of 52 premises in comparison with 119 premises in the 1st quarter last year.
Detailed legal grounds: Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (also referred to as the MAR)

Disclaimer

INPRO SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPRO SA
05:27aINPRO : Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the..
PU
2018INPRO : Placing the bonds of INPRO SA in the alternative trading system on the C..
PU
2018INPRO : Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the..
PU
2018INPRO : Change of a subsidiary's registered office.
PU
2018INPRO : Signing an annexe to a significant agreement with Alior Bank SA
PU
2018INPRO : Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the..
PU
2017INPRO : Current Report 21/2017
PU
2017INPRO : Current Report 20/2017
PU
2017INPRO : Current Report 19/2017
PU
2017INPRO : Current Report 17/2017
PU
More news
Chart INPRO SA
Duration : Period :
INPRO SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Janusz Stefaniak Chairman-Management Board
Jerzy Glanc Member-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Gasak Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szymon Lewinski Member-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Stefaniak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPRO SA24.44%0
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%52 168
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%27 420
VONOVIA17.02%26 908
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN6.08%17 230
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About