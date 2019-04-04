INPRO : Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the 1st quarter 2019

Information on the number of preliminary premises sale agreements in the 1st quarter 2019



In relation to receipt on 03 April 2019 of internal sales reports, the Management Board of INPRO S.A. with its registered office in Gdańsk informs that in the first quarter 2019 the INPRO Corporate Group achieved advance sales (in the meaning of concluded preliminary sale agreements net i.e. with the resignations taken into consideration: preliminary sale agreements concerning completed projects, agreements with entities other than customers who are natural persons, and agreements concerning commercial premises, and documents issued to customers on information concerning the conclusion of property development agreements, such documents enabling the customers to file an application for funds for the financing of the property development agreement) at the level of 186 agreements. As a comparison, the Group sold the total of 245 premises in the 1st quarter 2018, and 163 premises in the 4th quarter 2018.

The Management Board of INPRO S.A. also informs that in the 1st quarter 2019 the Group handed over the total of 52 premises in comparison with 119 premises in the 1st quarter last year.

