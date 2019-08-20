Inseego : 5G Forecasts Rise as Connections Take Off in Western Europe

Rapid early adoption of 5G is driving growth in Western markets. Ericsson has forecast an extra 400 million enhanced mobile broadband subscriptions globally by the end of 2024 [Attachment] By David Dungay June 11 , 2019

In Europe, Western countries are leading 5G development, with Denmark, Portugal and Switerland's 5G adoption set to take a 23.2%, 16.2% and 16.2% share respectively of total mobile subscription in their markets by 2023, according to GlobalData.

5G has launched in the UK through EE and is expected to arrive in Denmark by 2020 and Austria by 2025. Central Eastern European (CEE) countries such as Hungary, Poland and Romania plan to launch 5G in 2020.

Jonathan Bachrach, Technology Analyst at GlobalData comments, '5G is expected to grow quickly in Western Europe over the next five years however, 4G will have the largest technology-generation share during the period 2018-2023.'

Rapid early momentum and enthusiasm for 5G has led Ericsson to forecast an extra 400 million enhanced mobile broadband subscriptions globally by the end of 2024. The June 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report forecasts 1.9 billion 5G subscriptions - up from 1.5 billion forecasted in the November 2018 edition - an increase of almost 27 percent.

Other forecasts have also increased notably as a result of the rapid 5G uptake. 5G coverage is forecast to reach 45 percent of the world's population by end of 2024. This could surge to 65 percent, as spectrum sharing technology enables 5G deployments on LTE frequency bands.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: '5G is definitely taking off and at a rapid pace. This reflects the service providers' and consumers' enthusiasm for the technology. 5G will have positive impact on people's lives and businesses, realizing gains beyond the IoT and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. However, the full benefits of 5G can only be reaped with the establishment of a solid ecosystem in which technology, regulatory, security, and industry partners all have a part to play.'

