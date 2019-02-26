Inseego : Anritsu and Inseego to Showcase 5G Technology Leadership with Joint Demonstration at MWC 2019

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation will showcase its 5G test leadership by participating in a joint demonstration with Inseego Corp., a 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions pioneer, in the Anritsu stand (Hall 6 Stand F40) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. In the demonstration, the Anritsu Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A will verify that the performance of an Inseego 28 GHz (n261) 5G device meets the 3GPP standards for 5G New Radio (5G NR) operating at millimeter (mmWave) frequencies. The demonstration will also utilize the revolutionary Anritsu MA8161A mmWave and sub-6 GHz multiRAT shield box that eliminates the need for a far field OTA environment and provides a very compact setup.

As shown in the demonstration, Inseego is developing solutions that meet the high speeds and low latency associated with 5G, powered by the Company's patented MiFiiQ technology. The MT8000A serves as the ideal 5G test solution due to its fast data throughput, ease of use, accuracy and flexibility. It can be combined with Anritsu's OTA Chamber or shield box to conduct mmWave measurements and beamforming tests using call procedures specified by 3GPP to verify the performance of the Inseego device in a real-world environment.

"Anritsu is committed to helping create the 5G world by developing the test solutions required to successfully roll out the next-generation technology. As shown by our MWC 2019 demonstration with Inseego, our 5G test portfolio provides clear advantages in verifying 5G designs in less time and more efficiently for faster time-to-market – a vital factor in the race to full 5G deployment," said Paul Innis, Vice President and General Manager, Anritsu Americas Sales Company.

Chris Yeatts, VP Product Management of Inseego, said, "We enable emerging technology by working with leading partners, such as Anritsu. The Inseego 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz MiFi hotspot used in our joint demonstration with Anritsu is part of our innovative 5G NR portfolio that includes fixed, mobile and industrial IoT solutions, providing customers with broad choices for a diverse set of applications."



Anritsu's MT8000A test platform is a 5G base station emulator that supports the latest technologies, such as wideband signal processing and beamforming, required by ultrafast, large-capacity, low latency 5G communications. The all-in-one platform supports various 5G deployment configurations, sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies, RF tests as well as protocol tests, and establishes industry-first support for both 5G NR non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital instruments, as well as operation support systems for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

