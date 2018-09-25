Inseego : Appoints John Weldon to Lead Enterprise SaaS Solutions

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today the
appointment of John Weldon as senior vice president of Enterprise SaaS
Solutions, reporting directly to Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO.
“Our IoT cloud asset management and tracking solutions under the
industry-leading Ctrack brand continue to be a major success story
around the globe,” said Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO of Inseego. “Our
objective is to build upon Inseego’s solid foundation and drive
aggressive growth through market expansion and a new generation of IoT
device-to-cloud products, soon to be powered by 5G. The addition of John
to the senior management team is a direct result of the worldwide
opportunities we are poised to capture. John brings tremendous market
knowledge and experience from his 20-year track record of success in
asset management and telematics, so he is the ideal leader at this stage
of our growth strategy. Having been the force behind creating the
strategy for Verizon Connect and many other prominent leadership roles,
I’m delighted to have John on the Inseego team.”
“Inseego is transforming the IoT device-to-cloud market with innovative
offerings across many segments and verticals. I am excited to play an
integral role in the company’s bold go-forward strategy,” said John
Weldon, SVP of Enterprise SaaS Solutions for Inseego. “In addition to a
continued focus on growing current Fleet and SMB verticals, I look
forward to expanding the footprint of our aviation ground service
equipment solution and opening up other new markets.”
Telematics Industry Pioneer, SaaS Visionary
Verizon Connect and Telogis: just a few of the game-changing forces in
the cloud telematics industry tied to John Weldon’s name.
Mr. Weldon brings 20 years of executive leadership experience in the
asset management and tracking space to his role at Inseego as SVP of
Enterprise SaaS Solutions. Prior to joining the Inseego executive team,
Mr. Weldon drove the global expansion and product strategy for Verizon’s
connected vehicle and workforce management software operations. He
directed the consolidation of Verizon’s numerous global legacy companies
and acquisitions to create a unified Verizon Connect strategy.
Prior to Verizon, Mr. Weldon was vice president of product strategy at
Telogis, a leading cloud telematics enterprise SaaS company. At Telogis,
he spearheaded deployments into accounts that included Fortune 500
companies and major automotive OEMs. He played an integral role in the
sale of Telogis to Verizon, resulting in his move to the
telecommunications giant.
Mr. Weldon has held several additional leadership roles in the cloud
asset tracking and management space, including leading an influential
telematics consulting firm where he devised market differentiation
strategies for industry leaders and private equity firms around the
world. Prior to that, he made a significant impact on multiple divisions
of Comtech – a global provider of mobile satellite tracking solutions.
Having driven numerous account wins with Fortune 1000 clients like
Microsoft, Boeing, Sprint and ADP, Mr. Weldon also led the turn-around
of the Comtech Tolt organization with a portfolio strategy focused on
solutions for the transportation, warehouse, healthcare and location
services vertical markets.
Mr. Weldon holds a Master of Business degree from the University of
Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from
Pepperdine University.
