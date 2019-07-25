Log in
Inseego Corp. : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

07/25/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego Chairman and CEO, Dan Mondor, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day. 

Presentation Date:

Thursday, August 8, 2019

 

 

Fireside Chat:

8:00 AM ET

 

 

Location:

Intercontinental Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

 

 

Presenter:

Dan Mondor, Inseego Chairman and CEO

The Company will provide a live webcast of the panel discussion and fireside chat. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of IoT Cloud solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego' products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
