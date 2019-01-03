Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inseego Corp    INSG

INSEEGO CORP (INSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 10:00:00 pm
4.2 USD   -0.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inseego Corp. : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:24pm CET

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, in New York City, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, and host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Presentation Time: 8:00AM ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Presenter: Dan Mondor, CEO

The Company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSEEGO CORP
01/03INSEEGO CORP. : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
01/02INSEEGO : Made 5G Real in 2018!
PU
2018INSEEGO : Robins & Day Targets Improved Fleet Safety and Performance with Ctrack..
PU
2018INSEEGO : Verizon applies FWA lessons to mobile 5G business
PU
2018INSEEGO : How 5G aims to end network latency
PU
2018INSEEGO : Execs Focus on 5G at Snapdragon Summit
PU
2018INSEEGO : and Verizon Demonstrate Virtual Reality Telemedicine over 5G
PU
2018INSEEGO : Here are all the 5G devices coming in 2019… so far
PU
20185G MOBILE HOTSPOTS : Netgear for AT&T and inseego for Verizon
PU
2018INSEEGO : HTC 5G Hub and Inseego MiFi 5G confirm larger hotspot form factors
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 200 M
EBIT 2018 9,00 M
Net income 2018 -8,32 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart INSEEGO CORP
Duration : Period :
Inseego Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSEEGO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,88 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Mondor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Fradet Senior Vice President-Operations
Stephen M. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert M. Pons Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Tuder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSEEGO CORP0.00%310
CISCO SYSTEMS-0.88%193 102
QUALCOMM0.00%69 578
NOKIA OYJ-0.48%32 071
ERICSSON-1.00%28 542
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-0.23%18 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.