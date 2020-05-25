Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inseego Corp.    INSG

INSEEGO CORP.

(INSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inseego Corp. : to Present at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego chairman and CEO Dan Mondor will be presenting at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

There will be a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INSEEGO CORP.
08:31aINSEEGO CORP. : to Present at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Medi..
BU
05/12INSEEGO CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mat..
AQ
05/08INSEEGO : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
BU
05/07INSEEGO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/07INSEEGO : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
BU
05/06INSEEGO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06INSEEGO CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/06INSEEGO : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/22INSEEGO CORP : . to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020
BU
04/08INSEEGO CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 292 M
EBIT 2020 3,80 M
Net income 2020 -33,9 M
Debt 2020 157 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,0x
P/E ratio 2021 106x
EV / Sales2020 4,22x
EV / Sales2021 3,34x
Capitalization 1 075 M
Chart INSEEGO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inseego Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSEEGO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,71 $
Last Close Price 11,17 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Mondor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas L. Kahn Executive VP-Operations & Customer Success
Stephen M. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Dan Picker Chief Technology Officer-Mobile & IoT Solutions
Rick Carpenter Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSEEGO CORP.52.39%1 075
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.38%189 581
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.42%36 930
ERICSSON AB4.51%31 366
ZTE CORPORATION8.45%22 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.72%22 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group