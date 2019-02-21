Inseego : Demonstrates 5G NR Leadership at 2019 Mobile World Congress

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, will be showcasing the company’s momentum and
industry leadership in #Making5GReal by demonstrating new 5G NR use
cases with customers and partners at Mobile World Congress 2019 in
Barcelona. Inseego will also present executive perspectives during the
Fierce Wireless Executive Series and at exclusive analyst events.
Mobile service providers and 5G ecosystem partners around the world have
teamed up with Inseego to bring 5G services to life through a lineup of
high-performance 5G NR solutions powered by Inseego’s patented MiFi®
technology. MiFi technology, recently branded MiFiiQ, is
the latest technology innovation from Inseego’s R&D Labs. MiFiiQ
capabilities continue to evolve with new innovations in antenna design
techniques, quick response algorithms for a wide array of 5G use cases,
and the latest hacker-proof security features. These enhancements are
integrated into the company’s new portfolio of advanced 4G LTE and 5G NR
solutions targeting mobile, fixed wireless, and industrial IoT (IIoT)
applications.
“Inseego is combining forces with ecosystem partners to accelerate the
adoption of 5G NR worldwide,” said Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO of
Inseego. "Inseego’s proven track record of bringing
next-generation mobile solutions to life is taking center stage at this
year’s Mobile World Congress. You will see our exciting
lineup of intelligent 5G device-to-cloud solutions enabling incredible
new use cases, from cloud AI robots to life saving first
responder applications, powered by Inseego’s 5G NR technology. Inseego
is laser focused on being first to market with a complete portfolio of
mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions
for the global market. Inseego is walking the talk by taking an industry
leadership position and #Making5GReal for our customers.”
Inseego #Making5GReal at MWC 2019:
Inseego will be demonstrating its 5G leadership role at numerous events:
-
Showstoppers Media Event MWC 2019: Invitation-only media and
analyst event. Inseego to showcase the new 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz
portfolio, 4G LTE Advanced Industrial IoT gateways and modems.
SoftBank-backed technology partner CloudMinds will debut the XR-1
Cloud Robot, dubbed the “killer application for 5G,” powered by
Inseego MiFiiQ technology. Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m. //
15:00 (El Born Cultural Center).
-
Fierce Wireless Executive Series: “Panel: Fixed Wireless Access
Opportunity”: Inseego CMO and EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions,
Ashish Sharma, will share his unique perspective and expertise on the
5G Fixed Wireless landscape. Inseego is partnering with service
providers around the world on 5G fixed wireless deployments and
will elevate the discussion taking place taking place on Monday, Feb.
25 at 8:00 a.m. (Hotel Fira Congress, Barcelona – PARIS Room 3).
-
#Making5GReal Analyst Dinner: Invitation-only industry analyst
event. Inseego’s Dan Mondor and Ashish Sharma will discuss progress of
5G NR deployments and trials, the latest advancements in the MiFiiQ
technology platform, 4G LTE Advanced developments and trends across
IIoT and device-to-cloud verticals. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m. //
20:30 (Osmosis Restaurant).
Inseego #Making5GReal on the Show Floor.
Displays and Demonstrations:
-
Live Use Case: CloudMinds
Cloud Artificial Intelligence: The global debut of
CloudMinds’ revolutionary vision-controlled XR-1 Cloud Robot, powered
by the HARIX Cloud Brain platform and connected with Inseego MiFiiQ
technology. The CloudMinds Experience (Hall 7, Stand 7A60).
-
Live Use Case: Verizon
and Qwake
Tech’s Augmented Reality for First Responders: Inseego’s 5G
NR hotspot powers Qwake Tech’s AR embedded firefighter’s mask,
which allows firefighters to see in low visibility conditions. The
user’s view is streamed live over 5G for display and location
tracking by central command. Verizon (Hall 2, Stand 2G31).
-
Ecosystem partner presence: Inseego’s 5G NR mobile and fixed
devices and IoT trackers will take the spotlight with several industry
partners:
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and
intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance
mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers
and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio
consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which
together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and
secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers
mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime”
mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD
WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are
powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms,
IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology.
Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices
worldwide. www.inseego.com
#Making5GReal
