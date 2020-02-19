Inseego : Expands Executive Team with Three Key Appointments

— Engineering, human resources and legal veterans to drive continued global growth and 5G leadership —

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of three executives to its management team. Rick Carpenter joins as Senior Vice President of Engineering, Natacha Pavan joins as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Kurt Scheuermann joins the company as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

“Inseego is poised to secure a leadership position in the intelligent 5G device-to-cloud solutions race. The appointment of Rick, Natacha and Kurt rounds out the senior executive team that is leading our 5G growth strategy,” said Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “This trifecta of engineering, human resources and legal expertise are foundational to the next stage of Inseego’s global 5G growth.”

Rick Carpenter, SVP of Engineering, leads all areas of the global IoT & Mobile device development organization. He brings a wealth of experience leading global engineering teams in the development of wireless hardware and software products. Before joining Inseego, Carpenter held multiple leadership roles including General Manager and Head of Engineering at Capsule Technologies (formerly Qualcomm Life), where he led the development of platforms and solutions for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Qualcomm’s 2net platform. Prior to Capsule Technologies, Carpenter served as SVP of Engineering at Smith Micro, where he led global engineering and quality assurance teams responsible for developing wireless connectivity, voice messaging, and other software products for wireless operators. Previously, Carpenter held leadership roles at companies in the mobile broadband space, including Nextwave Wireless, Sierra Wireless, DENSO, and Motorola. Carpenter received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Texas Permian Basin and completed graduate studies in computer science at the University of Texas Arlington.

Natacha Pavan, Chief Human Resources Officer, is responsible for the strategic leadership of global human resources, including initiatives in support of Inseego’s expansion into new global markets. Additionally, Pavan spearheads all company programs that attract, retain, and develop talent and enable career growth. Most recently, as VP of Human Resources for ecoATM, she built a global HR organization from the ground up, driving a cultural transformation that vastly improved employee engagement and retention. Prior to ecoATM, Pavan served as Director of Human Resources at Outerwall (former parent company of ecoATM, Redbox, and Coinstar) where she played a vital role in the integration of acquired companies and overall company growth. Earlier, Pavan led a successful career at EMC Corporation, where she supported multiple businesses across the globe with a focus on integration of acquisitions, and organizational design and optimization. Pavan is a graduate of University of California, San Diego, and holds a Bachelor of Science, Communications and Public Relations from Pontificia Universidade Catolica, Porto Alegre RS Brazil.

Kurt Scheuerman is appointed SVP and General Counsel, leading Inseego’s global legal organization for corporate governance and SEC reporting. He serves as key legal advisor on all major business transactions including contracts, IP, and licensing. Scheuerman will play a key role in protecting the Company’s intellectual property (IP) assets, maintaining its robust collection of 5G IP, and guarding against infringement/theft. Scheuerman joined Inseego after a successful career at Lantronix, Inc. (a publicly traded IoT networking company), where he served as VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and advised on a broad range of legal matters including employment law, contracts, securities regulation, risk management and insurance, litigation, corporate communications and compliance. Prior to Lantronix, Scheuerman served as VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at DDi Corp., (a publicly traded manufacturing company), where he negotiated and managed the sale of the business to ViaSystems, in addition to advising the board of directors and senior management on transactions, labor and employment affairs, securities regulation, risk management and insurance, litigation, and compliance. Before joining DDi, Kurt was a corporate lawyer in private practice for 10 years. Scheuerman graduated with honors from the University of Oregon School of Law. He is also a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts.

About Inseego Corp.

