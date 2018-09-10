Inseego : MiFi® 7000 Global Hotspot Now Available at U.S. Cellular

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today that the
premium MiFi 7000 global mobile hotspot is available at U.S. Cellular
(NYSE: USM) in the United States.
“Fortune 500 enterprises, government entities, small- to medium-sized
businesses and consumers all benefit from the MiFi 7000’s superior
speed, cellular and Wi-Fi connection quality combined with the
industry’s most advanced anti-hacking security and encryption
capabilities,” said Inseego’s EVP, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Ashish
Sharma. “Working conveniences like QuickCharge and 24 hour battery life
also help reinforce and equip an increasingly mobile and connected
workforce. From a business perspective, working with U.S. Cellular is
another step in our drive to deliver on our strategy to expand our
portfolio, customer base and market share around the globe.”
For complete details on U.S. Cellular pricing and availability, visit uscellular.com.
Designed to meet rigorous customers’ demands, the MiFi 7000
high-performance mobile hotspot features Cat 9 LTE technology, real
simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi for superior performance and additional
premium features such as a color touchscreen. The MiFi 7000 meets the
most stringent corporate IT security requirements and enables remote
team collaboration. In addition, the MiFi 7000 is invaluable for the
“road-warrior” by providing a universal charging port to recharge other
wireless devices while on the go:
-
QuickCharge® technology and MiFi Share, a file-sharing feature
accessed via a USB thumb drive. With a powerful battery supporting up
to 24 hours of use on a single charge, the MiFi 7000 securely connects
up to 15 devices on advanced LTE networks, as well as fall-back to
HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE networks.
-
Advanced security, including hacker prevention, encryption and VPN
pass-through, deliver enterprise-grade protection. MiFi 7000 features
the latest Wi-Fi security protocols, password protection and Guest
Wi-Fi network. IT administrators can customize the settings on the
Admin portal to prevent the device’s factory reset button from being
used.
“The addition of the Inseego MiFi 7000 mobile hotspot to our mobile
broadband solutions provides our customers with an easy-to-use,
high-performance device to help ensure they can stay connected to our
award-winning network at home, work or on-the-go,” said Mark Vitale,
senior director of product management and device strategy at U.S.
Cellular.
For more information on MiFi 7700, visit: https://www.inseego.com/product/mifi-7000-global-lte-mobile-hotspot.
Visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles,
September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502-F, West Hall; and RSVP
to attend the #Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday,
Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).
For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego,
contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.
