Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inseego Corp    INSG

INSEEGO CORP (INSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/10 03:52:31 pm
3.95 USD   +3.95%
03:08pINSEEGO : MiFi® 7000 Global Hotspot Now Available at U.S. Cellular
BU
09/06INSEEGO : nbsp;Expands 5G Technology Leadership
BU
09/04LETTER FROM THE : Are You Ready for 5G?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Inseego : MiFi® 7000 Global Hotspot Now Available at U.S. Cellular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

Inseego’s enterprise-grade LTE mobile hotspot delivers industry best mobile connection speed, quality and security for large enterprise and small-medium sized businesses

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today that the premium MiFi 7000 global mobile hotspot is available at U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) in the United States.

“Fortune 500 enterprises, government entities, small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers all benefit from the MiFi 7000’s superior speed, cellular and Wi-Fi connection quality combined with the industry’s most advanced anti-hacking security and encryption capabilities,” said Inseego’s EVP, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma. “Working conveniences like QuickCharge and 24 hour battery life also help reinforce and equip an increasingly mobile and connected workforce. From a business perspective, working with U.S. Cellular is another step in our drive to deliver on our strategy to expand our portfolio, customer base and market share around the globe.”

For complete details on U.S. Cellular pricing and availability, visit uscellular.com.

Designed to meet rigorous customers’ demands, the MiFi 7000 high-performance mobile hotspot features Cat 9 LTE technology, real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi for superior performance and additional premium features such as a color touchscreen. The MiFi 7000 meets the most stringent corporate IT security requirements and enables remote team collaboration. In addition, the MiFi 7000 is invaluable for the “road-warrior” by providing a universal charging port to recharge other wireless devices while on the go:

  • QuickCharge® technology and MiFi Share, a file-sharing feature accessed via a USB thumb drive. With a powerful battery supporting up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, the MiFi 7000 securely connects up to 15 devices on advanced LTE networks, as well as fall-back to HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE networks.
  • Advanced security, including hacker prevention, encryption and VPN pass-through, deliver enterprise-grade protection. MiFi 7000 features the latest Wi-Fi security protocols, password protection and Guest Wi-Fi network. IT administrators can customize the settings on the Admin portal to prevent the device’s factory reset button from being used.

“The addition of the Inseego MiFi 7000 mobile hotspot to our mobile broadband solutions provides our customers with an easy-to-use, high-performance device to help ensure they can stay connected to our award-winning network at home, work or on-the-go,” said Mark Vitale, senior director of product management and device strategy at U.S. Cellular.

For more information on MiFi 7700, visit: https://www.inseego.com/product/mifi-7000-global-lte-mobile-hotspot.

Visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502-F, West Hall; and RSVP to attend the #Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego, contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSEEGO CORP
03:08pINSEEGO : MiFi® 7000 Global Hotspot Now Available at U.S. Cellular
BU
09/07TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Micron Technology and Inseego
AC
09/06INSEEGO : Appoints Simon Rayne Managing Director for the UK, EMEA and APAC
AQ
09/06INSEEGO : nbsp;Expands 5G Technology Leadership
BU
09/04LETTER FROM THE CEO : Are You Ready for 5G?
PU
08/30INSEEGO CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29INSEEGO : Launches New IoT Cloud Solution for Industrial IoT Applications
BU
08/28INSEEGO : Appoints Simon Rayne Managing Director for the UK, EMEA and APAC
BU
08/23THURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Computer Peripherals, Computers
AQ
08/08INSEEGO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (09/06/2018) 
09/06PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/06/2018) 
09/06SHU PORTFOLIO : We Would Still Buy Inseego 
08/23Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.05 PM (08/23/2018) 
08/23Midday Gainers / Losers (08/23/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 201 M
EBIT 2018 8,48 M
Net income 2018 -23,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 275 M
Chart INSEEGO CORP
Duration : Period :
Inseego Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSEEGO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Mondor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Fradet Senior Vice President-Operations
Stephen M. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert M. Pons Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Tuder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSEEGO CORP136.02%275
CISCO SYSTEMS22.85%221 271
QUALCOMM9.93%103 396
ERICSSON45.81%28 892
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.35%20 574
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.36%19 982
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.