Inseego : MiFi® Premium Global Hotspot Gains Market Share

Continued market expansion with new mobile network operators in North America

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today that demand for the enterprise-grade MiFi 7000 global mobile hotspot continues to gain momentum throughout North America with Rogers Communications in Canada, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile via an Authorized T-Mobile Master Dealer.

“Mobile network operators want trusted solutions that are designed and developed in North America for their government, enterprise and small-medium sized business customers,” said Inseego’s EVP, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma. “Inseego has a powerful portfolio of LTE and 5G products and we are expanding our global market share with consistent delivery of the industry’s fastest connection speeds, advanced security features and enterprise-grade reliability.”

In addition to Rogers, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, the premium MiFi 7000 global hotspot is currently available through Telus Mobility and Bell Mobility, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. in Canada, and multiple regional service providers in both the United States and Canada.

The Inseego MiFi 7000 Global Mobile Hotspot meets the most stringent corporate IT security requirements and connects up to 15 devices on advanced LTE networks with fall-back to HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE. The secure design of the MiFi 7000 delivers peace of mind with hacker prevention, encryption, VPN pass-through, Wi-Fi security protocols, password protection and Guest Wi-Fi network.

Additional premium features include:

Cat 9 LTE technology combined with real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi for superior performance

Remote workforce collaboration

Universal charging port to recharge other wireless devices while on the go

Powerful battery supporting up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and is equipped with QuickCharge® technology

Customizable Admin Portal for IT administrators

For more information on MiFi 7000, visit: https://www.inseego.com/product/mifi-7000-global-lte-mobile-hotspot.

Visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502-F, West Hall and RSVP to attend the

#Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego, contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

