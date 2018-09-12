Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Inseego : MiFi® Premium Global Hotspot Gains Market Share

09/12/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

Continued market expansion with new mobile network operators in North America

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today that demand for the enterprise-grade MiFi 7000 global mobile hotspot continues to gain momentum throughout North America with Rogers Communications in Canada, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile via an Authorized T-Mobile Master Dealer.

“Mobile network operators want trusted solutions that are designed and developed in North America for their government, enterprise and small-medium sized business customers,” said Inseego’s EVP, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma. “Inseego has a powerful portfolio of LTE and 5G products and we are expanding our global market share with consistent delivery of the industry’s fastest connection speeds, advanced security features and enterprise-grade reliability.”

In addition to Rogers, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, the premium MiFi 7000 global hotspot is currently available through Telus Mobility and Bell Mobility, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. in Canada, and multiple regional service providers in both the United States and Canada.

The Inseego MiFi 7000 Global Mobile Hotspot meets the most stringent corporate IT security requirements and connects up to 15 devices on advanced LTE networks with fall-back to HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE. The secure design of the MiFi 7000 delivers peace of mind with hacker prevention, encryption, VPN pass-through, Wi-Fi security protocols, password protection and Guest Wi-Fi network.

Additional premium features include:

  • Cat 9 LTE technology combined with real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi for superior performance
  • Remote workforce collaboration
  • Universal charging port to recharge other wireless devices while on the go
  • Powerful battery supporting up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and is equipped with QuickCharge® technology
  • Customizable Admin Portal for IT administrators

For more information on MiFi 7000, visit: https://www.inseego.com/product/mifi-7000-global-lte-mobile-hotspot.

Visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502-F, West Hall and RSVP to attend the

#Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego, contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
