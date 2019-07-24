Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inseego Corp    INSG

INSEEGO CORP

(INSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inseego : The U.S. Leads The World In Millimeter Waves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

One of the controversial areas of 5G development is millimeter wave. In Europe, this means frequencies such as 26 GHz and 35 GHz and in the US it's 28 GHz and 39 GHz. These very high frequencies have very little penetrating power and so are often condemned as being of little use. A signal can easily be blocked by a wall.

Millimeter wave is attractive because the high frequencies are so unused there are a lot of them available and that means more bandwidth and in turn more throughput.

Strictly, any frequency under 30 GHz is more than a centimeter in length, so you could argue that it's not properly a millimeter wavelength. The usual riposte to this is that one centimeter is ten millimeters so it counts. Arguing that in that case, 10 kHz is 30 million millimeters will just get you labeled at a pedant until you agree that 'millimeter wave' means a very high frequency typically over 20 GHz, and everyone goes to the pub.

Down at the Maxwell's Arms, the discussions will continue around how useful millimeter wave might be. My interest was piqued by a comment last week by Philip Marnick, group director, Spectrum at Ofcom that '26GHz is in its infancy, I have no doubt it will work but it will take time.' I sought out more information. Marnick pretty much decides what is done with radio spectrum in the U.K. and very influential in setting global policy, so having some that important air a different view to the usual 'Well, millimeter is next to useless,' I looked to find someone who had actually used it.

That's not hard because the 5G which has been rolled out by Verizon in the U.S. is at 28GHz and 39GHz. One such company is Inseego, which no-one I've asked has ever heard of, until I've said 'They used to be Novatel Wireless,' and then everyone knows them. Novatel's claim to fame is the MiFi product, a Wi-Fi hotspot that uses mobile connectivity for backhaul to connect back to the internet. All smartphones can be a hotspot but there are times when a dedicated solution works better and MiFi is close to being a generic term for the devices akin to Tannoy, Hoover or Kleenex. Indeed in India the word 'Nokia' meaning mobile phone, even if it's a Samsung.

Inseego is a useful company to ask about this, since it makes a kit relied upon by spooks as well as the mass market MiFi, which it sells through Verizon, so has real hands-on experience.

Dan Mondor, Inseego's CEO tells me that Inseego has been surprised at just how well the millimetre wave MiFi has worked. 'Even using it in a car, we have seen real-world performance has far exceeded what we expected.' He conceded that, in buildings, it doesn't go through walls but says that when using line-of-sight it gets through the windows without losing throughput.

So what matters to make millimeter wave work is infrastructure. Inseego's CMO Ashish Sharma adds: 'If you can blanket the coverage this technology works really well.' But what's really surprising is that it works in a car. This is after all a mobile technology. That's down to MIMO, the technology which uses Multiple Input Multiple Output where you have large quantities of antennas, something like 30 or 40 of them. Sharma describes the throughput as 'bouncy,' but giving a reliable 100Mbps and up to 2Gbs.

Launching the millimeter wave in the U.K. will take a while. Most of the interest in 5G here is in mid-band, at around 3 GHz and 5 GHz, but it's worth remembering that it wasn't so long ago that those frequencies were considered ludicrously high, and only suitable for point to point so it can't be that long in the future, with improvements in transmitter and receiver sensitivity, that millimeter wave will become normal.
Source: Forbes

Disclaimer

Inseego Corp. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 23:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSEEGO CORP
07/23INSEEGO CORP. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 201..
BU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon Launches Exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon launches exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 nationwide; turns on ..
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon Launches Their First Nationwide 5G Hotspot — for $650
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon 5G launches in St. Paul alongside Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 hotspo..
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon launches its first 5G hotspot for $650
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon's first 5G hotspot is $500 with a two-year contract
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon releases Inseego's 5G MiFi hotspot as a nationwide exclusive
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon 5G launches in St. Paul along with $650 mobile hotspot
PU
07/19INSEEGO : Verizon Launches Fifth Mobile 5G City, First MiFi Device
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 11,8 M
Net income 2019 -16,8 M
Debt 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 92,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 398 M
Chart INSEEGO CORP
Duration : Period :
Inseego Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSEEGO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,67  $
Last Close Price 5,06  $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Mondor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas L. Kahn Executive VP-Operations & Customer Success
Stephen M. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert M. Pons Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Tuder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSEEGO CORP20.96%388
CISCO SYSTEMS33.23%247 041
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD7.25%35 857
ERICSSON AB7.70%29 397
NOKIA OYJ-8.60%28 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.47%28 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group