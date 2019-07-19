Log in
Inseego : Verizon 5G launches in St. Paul along with $650 mobile hotspot

07/19/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

But not all areas of St. Paul will be able to access the carrier's 5G network.

BY OSCAR GONZALEZ | JULY 18, 201910:22 AM PDT

Verizon continued the rollout of its 5G networkwith the addition of St. Paul, Minnesota, the company said in a press release Thursday. This is the carrier's fifth city with the higher-speed service, following Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and Providence, Rhode Island.

Not all areas of St. Paul will be able to access Verizon's 5G network. Parts of downtown, Lowertown and West Seventh neighborhoods can access the faster service, according to the carrier.

Speed tests of Verizon's 5G network in Chicagoshowed downloads breaking 1 gigabits per second. While the carrier's speedswere faster than its rival Sprint, which also launched its 5G in the Windy City, Verizon's didn't have as much wide coverage as its competitor.

Thursday also saw the release of Verizon's first 5G mobile hotspot, the MiFi M1000. The device uses both 5G and 4G LTE networks and retails for $650, or $27.08 a month for 24 months.

Verizonplans to have its new network up in 30 cities by the end of 2019.

Originally published July 18, 7:08 a.m. PT.
Correction, 10:22 a.m. PT: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of cities planned for Verizon's 5G rollout. It's 30 cities by the end of 2019.

Source: CNET

Inseego Corp. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 17:54:05 UTC
