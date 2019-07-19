Inseego : Verizon launches exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 nationwide

Verizon debuted its fifth 5G-enabled device with the launch of the Inseego MiFi M1000. The device is exclusively available to Verizon customers. When connected to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, it provides the large bandwidth and fast download speeds required for applications like 4K/8K video streaming, VR and AR, mobile workforce, industrial IoT and more. Verizon also launched 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in St. Paul, Minnesota, joining Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis and Providence as the fifth of more than 30 Verizon 5G mobility cities Verizon plans to launch in 2019.

Tapping into the power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the 5G MiFi M1000 can allow first responders to rapidly set up mobile command centres with blazing-fast data speeds supporting powerful new public safety applications like object detection, geospatial visualisation and more.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service and the Inseego MiFi 5G can also support tele-medicine by enabling real-time interaction between healthcare providers and patients for remote consultations or physical therapy sessions using VR headsets and gloves. In addition, advancements in real-time interactions for robotics and cloud-based AI can come to life.

The Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 is available for USD 27.08 a month for 24 months (USD 649.99 retail) on device payment or USD 499.99 with a two-year contract. Verizon consumer customers with an active Unlimited smartphone plan can add a 5G MiFi M1000 to their account and get 50GB of 5G Ultra Wideband data and 15GB of 4G LTE data for USD 30 a month (plus taxes and fees), an increase of only USD 10 over 4G LTE service rates. Connected device only plans start at USD 85 a month (plus taxes and fees), again only a USD 10 increase over LTE service.

Verizon business customers can purchase the 5G MiFi M1000 for USD 649.99 or USD 499.99 with a two-year contract. Business customers with a USD 45 per month Unlimited Plan get 5G service with 35GB of blended 4G/5G service for an additional USD 15 per month (USD 60 total).

Source: Telecompaper