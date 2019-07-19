Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inseego Corp    INSG

INSEEGO CORP

(INSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inseego : Verizon releases Inseego's 5G MiFi hotspot as a nationwide exclusive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

Inseego's MiFi portable hotspots have been popular with users for years, enabling laptops, tablets, and prior-generation phones to access the latest cellular networks using Wi-Fi connections. Today, Verizon announced an exclusive deal to sell Inseego's 5G model - the MiFi M1000 - to customers across the U.S., enabling users in five cities today - and a promised 30 by year's end - to access its mobile Ultra Wideband network.

When used in one of Verizon's 5G cities, MiFi M1000 promises enough bandwidth and low latency to deliver 'ultra-low lag' for VR headsets tethered via USB cable, and 'near real-time' downloads of 4K and 8K videos with 'virtually no buffering delays.' The hotspot can also connect up to 15 devices at once to share a 4G or 5G connection, including enterprise-grade security and firewall protection, which Verizon suggests could enable first responders to establish mobile command centers and enable all sorts of next-generation applications - telemedicine, real-time robotics, cloud AI, and more.

While Verizon notably isn't offering quantifiable details on the MiFi M1000's speeds, it is sharing a few other specs. There's a 4,400mAh battery inside for up to 24 hours of connectivity, a large 2.4-inch color touchscreen, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 - notably without the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support promised last year - and your choice of tethered USB-C and Ethernet ports. The hotspot also has 32GB of its own memory, 6GB of RAM, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem inside. It runs Inseego's MiFi OS and unsurprisingly supports LTE Advanced for 4G when it's not in an area with 5G.

One hitch, of course, is that Verizon's list of 5G cities remains short at this point. The carrier is today adding 'parts' of St. Paul, Minnesota, which joins previously announced cities Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Providence - nothing close to national coverage for the time being. When the MiFi M1000 leaves one of those areas, it falls back to Verizon's LTE network, where download speeds are closer to 40Mbps than 400Mbps or the carrier's 5G peaks in the 1-2Gbps range.

The MiFi M1000 sells for $650 outright, or $500 on a two-year contract, where it can be divided into 24 equal payments. There are two separate data plan options for the hotspot, neither with unlimited 5G service. Existing Verizon smartphone consumer customers with unlimited plans can get 50GB of 5G hotspot data and 15GB of 4G hotspot data for $30 a month, up $10 over 4G-only hotspot plans. Business customers with 'unlimited' plans can get 35GB of 'blended 4G/5G service' at a $15 premium, raising their monthly data price to $60.

In each case, the services continue to be unlimited but get significantly throttled. Consumers will fall back to 3Mbps speeds on 5G after the 50GB limit, and 600Kbps on 4G after the 15GB mark. Businesses' speeds on 'blended 4G/5G' will be brutally reduced to 200Kbps or lower across both networks, an even worse deal given that plan's smaller data cap and higher monthly premium.

Customers interested in purchasing the MiFi M1000 can buy it today from Verizon's website.

Source: VentureBeat

Disclaimer

Inseego Corp. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 17:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSEEGO CORP
01:55pINSEEGO : Verizon releases Inseego's 5G MiFi hotspot as a nationwide exclusive
PU
01:55pINSEEGO : Verizon's first 5G hotspot is $500 with a two-year contract
PU
01:55pINSEEGO : Verizon 5G launches in St. Paul along with $650 mobile hotspot
PU
01:15pINSEEGO : Verizon Launches Fifth Mobile 5G City, First MiFi Device
PU
12:35pINSEEGO : Verizon unveils latest 5G device, turns on 5G in St. Paul
PU
12:35pINSEEGO : Verizon launches exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 nationwide
PU
12:35pINSEEGO : Verizon lights up 5G in St. Paul, introduces new mobile 5G hotspot
PU
12:05pINSEEGO : Verizon's first 5G MiFi mobile hotspot shares the next-gen network lov..
PU
07/185G PARTNERSHIPS : The Power of Strong Connections (Part 2)
PU
07/185G PARTNERSHIPS : The Power of Strong Connections (Part 1)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 11,8 M
Net income 2019 -16,8 M
Debt 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 92,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart INSEEGO CORP
Duration : Period :
Inseego Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSEEGO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,67  $
Last Close Price 5,08  $
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Mondor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas L. Kahn Executive VP-Operations & Customer Success
Stephen M. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert M. Pons Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Tuder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSEEGO CORP21.45%400
CISCO SYSTEMS33.26%247 170
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD6.64%35 650
ERICSSON AB5.03%29 017
NOKIA OYJ-9.51%28 607
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.10%28 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group