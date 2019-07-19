Inseego : Verizon's first 5G hotspot is $500 with a two-year contract

You'll have to pay for your data as well, of course. If you add the M1000 to an Unlimited phone plan, 50 GB of 5G and 15 GB of 4G LTE hotspot data (with throttled data once you hit those limits) costs $30/month. Otherwise, connected device plans start at $85/month.

The 5.7 oz device will run for up to 24 hours on a single battery charge, while its touchscreen will help you manage your passwords and settings. You can also view your data usage there. The M1000 joins four other devices that are currently compatible with Verizon's 5G network: the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, along with Moto Z3 and Z4, though you'll need the 5G Moto Mod to connect those to the network.

Meanwhile, Verizon has activated its 5G network in parts of St. Paul, Minnesota. The locale is Verizon's fifth 5G city, following Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Providence. It plans to turn on the network in more than 30 cities this year.