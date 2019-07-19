Inseego : Verizon unveils latest 5G device, turns on 5G in St. Paul

Jul. 18, 2019 10:06 AM ET|About: Inseego Corp. (INSG)|By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
Verizon's (VZ -0.5%) making 5G moves today, rolling out its fifth 5G-enabled device and turning on its 5G Ultra Wideband network in St. Paul, Minn.
The network in St. Paul joins its twin-city 5G network in Minneapolis; it marks the fifth 5G mobility city for Verizon, along with Denver, Chicago and Providence, R.I.
And the Inseego MiFi M1000 becomes device No. 5 that can connect to the 5G network. It's Verizon's first business-ready 5G device, and the company notes it can allow first responders to quickly set up mobile command centers, and support telemedicine with real-time interaction between healthcare providers and patients (or remote physical therapy sessions using VR headsets and gloves).
It provides a 5G/4G LTE network that can connect up to 15 devices simultaneously. It retails for $649.99 ($27.08/month for 24 months on device payment) or $499.99 with a two-year contract.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is up 5%.
