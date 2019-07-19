Log in
INSEEGO CORP

INSEEGO CORP

(INSG)
Inseego : Verizon unveils latest 5G device, turns on 5G in St. Paul

07/19/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Jul. 18, 2019 10:06 AM ET|About: Inseego Corp. (INSG)|By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Verizon's (VZ -0.5%) making 5G moves today, rolling out its fifth 5G-enabled device and turning on its 5G Ultra Wideband network in St. Paul, Minn.

The network in St. Paul joins its twin-city 5G network in Minneapolis; it marks the fifth 5G mobility city for Verizon, along with Denver, Chicago and Providence, R.I.

And the Inseego MiFi M1000 becomes device No. 5 that can connect to the 5G network. It's Verizon's first business-ready 5G device, and the company notes it can allow first responders to quickly set up mobile command centers, and support telemedicine with real-time interaction between healthcare providers and patients (or remote physical therapy sessions using VR headsets and gloves).

It provides a 5G/4G LTE network that can connect up to 15 devices simultaneously. It retails for $649.99 ($27.08/month for 24 months on device payment) or $499.99 with a two-year contract.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is up 5%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Disclaimer

Inseego Corp. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 16:34:09 UTC
