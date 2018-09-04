Letter from the CEO: Are You Ready for 5G?

Are you ready for 5G?

This is a question we ask ourselves all the time. And being ready for 5G continues to be a guiding principle for us. At Inseego, 5G is not just a techy buzz word - it's our mission. We are seizing a once in a lifetime opportunity to scale to new heights. We pride ourselves in not just talking about 5G, but putting our heart and soul into building great products and bringing them to our customers, in the most efficient, pragmatic and cost-effective way possible.

5G is more than just a new generation of wireless technology. 5G promises to fundamentally transform many industries and touch the lives of almost everyone in the world. It is destined to be the fabric that will connect people, places and things, encompassing everything from simple broadband to massive IoT, to mission critical services and beyond. We are extremely proud to be leading the evolution toward 5G with our industry partners and playing an instrumental role in bringing the first 5G networks, devices and services to commercial reality.

Our heritage is mobile broadband and IoT, serving both the consumers and businesses. 5G offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for Inseego to bring new and exciting applications and services to our customers and end users in these and many other new and emerging segments. One thing I am sure of is that no matter what applications we can envision now, innovative minds will dream up new and exciting use cases that we cannot even foresee.

It's cliché but true to state that developing 5G is a marathon not a sprint. Being a very complex and feature-rich technology, 5G has unlimited potential. We expect broadband home services and mobile network connectivity to be the first major opportunities as 5G deployment hits the ground running. In the future phases, we expect 5G to expand into IoT and mission critical services with ultra-low latency such as autonomous vehicles and many others. Rest assured, Inseego will play key roles in those phases as well.

In the 5G transition period, it is worth noting that 4G LTE and its future releases will continue to play a critical role. Fixed 5G deployments will be focused on concentrated high-bandwidth demand areas as well as underserved markets where broadband connectivity simply isn't available. This means 5G will rely heavily on 4G LTE for ubiquitous and seamless coverage everywhere in the network, so we see them as complimentary technologies, not competing. 4G LTE is still a major focus for Inseego since both technologies will coexist for some time to come. Expect a steady flow of enhancements and new 4G LTE and gigabit products alongside the new 5G products we are bringing to market.

We are at the beginning of a major industrial transformation driven by 5G, as the fourth industrial revolution is now taking shape. We invite you to join us as our partners in this journey. Enjoy the ride!

- Dan Mondor