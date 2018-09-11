INSIDE Secure : Nagra announces integration of Nexguard watermarking and Inside Secure's downloadable security solution

NAGRA ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF NEXGUARD WATERMARKING AND INSIDE SECURE'S DOWNLOADABLE

SECURITY SOLUTION

Collaboration ensures secure implementation of watermarking in open connected devices

Cheseaux, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ and Aix en Provence, France - Sept 11, 2018 -NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its NexGuard QuickMark watermarking solution for open devices has been integrated withInside Secure'sContent Protection Client, allowing live TV streaming services to benefit from enhanced content protection in a secure and robust implementation.

As a dynamic client-side watermarking solution, QuickMark does not require any modifications to the streaming services' encoding, DRM or CDN systems. QuickMark detection is very fast, allowing near real-time identification of the subscriber that is the source of the piracy and the appropriate action to stop the abuse.

"We are excited to announce the integration of NexGuard watermarking with Inside Secure's downloadable security technology for open devices" said Harrie Tholen, VP of Sales, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard. The combined solution ensures a secure and robust implementation of watermarking, which has grown into an indispensable tool to fight illicit redistribution of content, both for sports and live premium entertainment channels.

"Protecting content owners' ever higher investments in rights such as for live sports is critically important for our customers," said Simon Wilson Blake, COO of Inside Secure. "Our Content Protection Client, with the company's patented Core(tm) technology, ensures that watermark payload insertion cannot be circumvented or removed, providing customers with solid protection against illicit activities".

NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services, NexGuard watermarking and content value protection solutions will be on display on NAGRA stand, 1.C81, at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam, from September 14-18, 2018. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit dtv.nagra.com/ibc.

Inside Secure's Content Protection Client are available at the company's IBC 2018 A40 booth in Hall 14. More information onhttps://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Content-Protection/Downloadable-solutions-for-Secure-Playback/Inside-Secure-Content-Protection-for-Live

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company supplies content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integratedplatforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visitdtv.nagra.comfor more information and follow us on Twitter at@nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications +41 21 732 09 40ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications +1 415 962 5433christine.oury@nagra.com

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris - INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visitwww.insidesecure.com.

Contact:

Brigitte Foll, Marketing Communications Director Inside Securecommunication@insidesecure.com