Insight Enterprises : Adds Rubrik Cloud Data Management Solutions to OneCall Support and Managed Services Portfolio

Expands client options for one-stop issue resolution across the technology stack

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced the extension of its Insight OneCall™ support and managed services offerings to include Rubrik’s complete portfolio of unified cloud, edge and on-premises data management and protection solutions.

Rubrik joins a growing roster of industry-leading compute, networking, storage, virtualization, security, cloud and data protection technologies for which Insight offers a single point of contact for fast, expert issue resolution.

Insight is the first IT services provider to achieve Rubrik’s Authorized Support Partner Specialization and offer third-party technical support and 24/7 management for Rubrik in the United States. The addition of Rubrik to Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation support services broadens the technology choices offered to organizations seeking assistance in managing and troubleshooting today’s increasingly complex IT environments. Leveraging Insight improves internal IT resource allocation, fills skill gaps, expedites root-cause analysis and incident resolution, and enables in-house IT teams to focus on strategic projects such as digital transformation initiatives.

“We continue to build our ecosystem to ensure that we can assess, design, implement and support the best-fit, best-in-class data platforms for our clients. Rubrik is a strong option for organizations evaluating solutions to manage and protect data across their converged infrastructures,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Insight. “Our ability to provide OneCall and managed services for the Rubrik platform as well as the entire technology stack not only reduces internal IT overhead but also frees IT teams to work on projects that can contribute to their employers’ bottom line.”

Rubrik Cloud Data Management delivers a single software platform to protect and organize business applications and data across data centers and clouds. Rubrik was designed from the ground up to simplify backup and recovery while enabling enterprises to leverage API-driven automation and cloud-native models for cost-saving and business agility.

“Our goal is to simplify data management regardless of where the data is initially ingested, and that is fueling our growth around the world,“ said Bertrand Yansouni, VP of Worldwide Channel at Rubrik. “With Insight’s deep experience across every dimension of the IT infrastructure, Rubrik customers can now get the same quality, round-the-clock troubleshooting services from Insight that they previously received from Rubrik directly. Insight's existing OneCall customers can extend their one-stop technical support and managed services from Insight to their Rubrik solutions.”

Insight OneCall™ services are provided by a Cloud + Data Center Transformation team of more than 800 architects, engineers and consultants with deep expertise across server, storage and network technologies. More information is available at www.insight.com/OneCallSupport and Rubrik’s blog.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises, Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 6,800 employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single software platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. As organizations of all sizes adopt cloud-first policies, they rely on Rubrik’s Polaris SaaS platform to unify data for security, governance, and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005596/en/