INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
Insight Enterprises : Arizona Diamondbacks Honor Insight with Luis Gonzalez Community Champion Award

11/21/2019

TEMPE, Ariz., November 21, 2019 -Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, is this year's recipient of the Luis Gonzalez Community Champion Award, which was presented Nov. 14 at the Arizona Diamondbacks' ninth annual D-backs Most Valuable Partner Awardsceremony.

The D-backs developed the Most Valuable Partner Awards to recognize the Major League Baseball team's corporate partners whose marketing and promotions make lasting impressions and produce results. Insight earned the Luis Gonzalez Community Champion Award, which honors an organization whose support most positively impacts the community, thanks to its direct support of two Diamondbacks youth programs promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM): the D-backs Girls Play Ball Program and the D-backs STEM Showcase.

'Each year through our Reach program, we make a commitment to inspire children through technology to help them understand the power in their hands to make a difference in the world,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. 'Teaming up with the Diamondbacks is a win-win for Insight and STEM. They help us connect with youth through a sport we all love to show how technology and teambuilding go hand in hand.'

Insight has partnered with the Diamondbacks on STEM programs since 2013, helping launch the Diamondbacks Science of Baseball Program to develop elementary and middle-school curriculum that uses baseball to engage students in STEM. This year, the partnership included:

  • D-backs Girls Play Ball Program : Insight and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation developed this program for young women consisting of a free summer clinic divided into three parts - a baseball clinic, a STEM camp and a chance to be recognized on-field during a D-backs game. Girls Play Ball encourages girls to stay in sports while learning team-building and leadership skills to help them succeed on and off the playing field. Insight teammates also participated in a panel talking to girls about women leading the way in technology.
  • D-backs STEM Showcase:The Diamondbacks and Insight co-hosted a STEM night on Sept. 27, filling Chase Field with children from across Phoenix to catch a game against the Padres while taking in interactive displays throughout the park and meeting science, technology, engineering and math experts from across a variety of industries.

Learn more about how Insight gives back by visiting our global corporate citizenship page. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:16:05 UTC
