INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises : Becomes Microsoft Managed Desktop Partner, Furthering Relationship with Microsoft

0
07/15/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, is partnering with Microsoft to offer Microsoft Managed Desktop. The cloud-based management offering, which activates the power of the Microsoft platform with service management and security monitoring by Microsoft, helps clients empower their end users with an evergreen, modern experience maximizing productivity and employee experience.

Insight, the 2018 Worldwide Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year, complements Microsoft Managed Desktop by delivering the ultimate desktop experience through an array of managed workplace services, including managed deployment, end-user support, endpoint management and protection. Insight also prepares businesses for the cloud through network modernization, application remediation, data backup/recovery and other services.

For business and IT leaders wanting to accelerate their digital transformation, Microsoft Managed Desktop is a cloud-based IT management and security monitoring service that helps businesses delight users and empower IT. Microsoft Managed Desktop customers enjoy up-to-date, secure, and monitored devices; a great end-user experience; and actionable insights. Microsoft Managed Desktop is built on top of Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus and Microsoft security and compliance technologies to offer businesses platform-wide data insights and expert management.

'Achieving the agility and scalability to deliver the latest technology - and best experience - to workers can be a winding road for companies. It often requires broader expertise to map out solutions that make the innovation journey as smooth as possible,' said David Mayer, vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce at Insight. 'As one of Microsoft's top global providers of software, hardware and cloud solutions, our collaborative approach to desktop management coupled with Microsoft Managed Desktop's secure, always-updated environment empowers IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives that can really drive their business.'

Insight provides its own partner-agnostic Device as a Service program, providing clients a simplified subscription-based model that bundles state-of-the-art devices with outsourced IT services and secure cloud applications. This allows users the flexibility to work anytime, anywhere while allowing the business to manage overall costs.

'Given the strong track record of their Connected Workforce solutions, Insight shares our goal to help customers who are focused on delivering a great end-user experience but struggling to keep up with the pace of change of modern devices. Microsoft Managed Desktop is designed from the ground up to focus on a terrific end-user device experience while alleviating the burden on managing basic IT. Insight's experience rolling out managed workplace solutions further allows employees to get the most out of Microsoft Managed Desktop and the Microsoft platform,' said Bill Karagounis, general manager, Microsoft.

Insight has been recognized for three consecutive years in Gartner's Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Workplace Services, North America, based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. The company also is a Microsoft Azure Circle Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, and received 2018 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year awards for Apps and Infrastructure Development and for Data & AI-Internet of Things.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. For more information on Microsoft Managed Desktop, follow this link.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 18:19:06 UTC
Sector and Competitors
