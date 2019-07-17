Log in
Insight Enterprises : Canada Selected as 2019 Microsoft IMPACT Hardware Partner of the Year

07/17/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., July 17, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named the Microsoft Canada 2019 IMPACT Awards Hardware Partner of the Year at Microsoft Inspire in Las Vegas on July 14.

The IMPACT Awards are an annual celebration recognizing the outstanding work of Microsoft's Canadian partners. The awards highlight partners that deliver transformative solutions empowering Canadian organizations across all business sectors to achieve more with Microsoft technology.

Insight Canada was recognized by Microsoft as first to market on Surface Autopilot, using an innovative best practice to drive new customer acquisitions resulting in 53 percent growth year over year on Microsoft Surface business, with most of that derived from new partners. Insight educates IT professionals on the cost savings of incorporating the Microsoft Surface family of devices into modern workforce solutions that allow employees to work anywhere in ways that inspire collaboration and maximize productivity.

'It's no surprise that 77 percent of IT leaders told us in our 2019 Insight Intelligent Technology™ Index that they considered it very important for the corporate setting to resemble a consumer experience. Thanks to the cloud, the personal work environment is no longer tied to conventional workplaces but is independent of time, place and device,' said John Dathan, senior vice president and general manager, Insight Canada. 'Microsoft Surface exemplifies the great end-user experiences on the front end that help employees stay engaged and work better together, and Insight simplifies how clients are introducing modern devices like this to their workplaces.'

Insight eases the deployment of Autopilot with lab services that streamline user access to multiple applications, including Microsoft Intune, Microsoft 365 Business, Office 365 and Azure Active Directory. More than 100 Insight sales representatives have been extensively trained on Autopilot's capabilities to help clients save time and money by remotely deploying and configuring devices via a zero-touch process. Insight services like asset tagging, etching and mobile device management setup further deliver systems that are fully ready out of the box.

For more information on all of Insight Canada's Microsoft solutions, visit our partner center or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 18:54:04 UTC
