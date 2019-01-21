Insight Enterprises : Cisco Business Meets $1B Annual Goal in North America

Log in
01/21/2019 | 08:19pm EST

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today its Cisco services and solutions in North America surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time in 2018.

Insight, named Cisco's 2018 Americas Commercial Partner of the Year for strong growth across Cisco architectures, products and services, is now the fourth largest national partner of the IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions leader. The global partnership last year expanded Cisco solutions across Insight's four core solution areas - Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, Digital Innovation and Supply Chain Optimization - with an emphasis on enhancing the customer experience.

'Cisco and Insight understand that for businesses looking to run smarter, digital transformation can be an enormous challenge. Transitioning to the cloud calls for innovative options that streamline workloads while keeping data secure,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight. 'But with intelligent network and device solutions, employees can work more productively how and where they want, and we believe our Cisco portfolio allows enterprises to explore the deepest variety of architectures to meet their business needs.'

As a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, Insight maintains more than 1,000 Cisco certifications - including master certifications in managed services, data center and hybrid cloud, security and collaboration - with more than 1,200 consulting and service delivery professionals helping businesses optimize their Cisco-focused architecture and software.

In 2018, Insight also was recognized as Cisco's Americas Social Responsibility Partner of the Year and U.S. South Global Enterprise Segment Partner of the Year. The company last year also expanded its Cisco Meraki focus to cloud-managed Digital Innovation solutions in IoT and analytics at the intelligent edge.

'The strong foundation we share in hybrid and public cloud, hyperconverged infrastructure, the modern workplace and real-time business brings incredible value to clients. Businesses need experts with the technical capabilities to not only help them incorporate new technology but get the most out of it to realize meaningful outcomes from their investment. We provide the connection combining Cisco's great products with our services platforms to create the solutions our clients can adopt and expand upon for long-term IT transformation,' said Kane.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 01:18:02 UTC
