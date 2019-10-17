Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises : Earns Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Recognition validates Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation capabilities to help clients envision, design, maintain and optimize Azure solutions

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, maintaining real-world proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing and managing business solutions on Azure.

The Azure Expert MSP recognition validates Insight’s ability to orchestrate every domain of integrated modern cloud solutions, particularly as a super solution integrator with the collective expertise, tools and automation to achieve speed, scalability and cost savings for any IT transformation objective.

Insight’s more than 1,000 Azure-focused engineers, developers and technical consultants plus more than 1,500 services professionals maintain more than 3,000 technical certifications combined. They envision, architect, implement and manage Azure-powered innovation solutions spanning customer engagement, workforce empowerment, product enhancement and operations optimization.

“The cloud is a conduit to the most cutting-edge technology, and Microsoft Azure represents the flexibility and scale that organizations are looking for to run their workloads smarter and propel their businesses forward,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “We believe we’ve etched a unique position as a driver of change across all aspects of modern IT transformation. Achieving Azure Expert MSP status means clients can be assured they’re working alongside a partner that Microsoft considers to be among its most capable solutions providers worldwide.”

Participation in the Azure Expert MSP program is granted to partners that meet a number of requirements, including verified customer delivery and technical expertise tests, as well as successfully complete an independent audit of their managed services, equipment, processes, and technologies. Providers must hold Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform competency, maintain end-to-end managed support for Azure, and provide multiple customer references of Azure managed service projects delivered over the last 12 months.

Insight maintains 14 Microsoft Gold and Silver competencies across application development, cloud and data center management, and workforce mobility optimization. Azure plays a key role across each of Insight’s four solution areas:

  • Digital Innovation: Insight received the 2019 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud – Application Innovation and the 2019 MSUS Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and Artificial Intelligence. The team recently launched Insight Connected Suite, a set of Internet of Things solutions built on Azure IoT solution accelerators, and is collaborating with Microsoft and partner BeSafe to deploy a scalable IoT-enabled building safety platform for Houston schools.
  • Cloud + Data Center Transformation: Through its Managed Services for Azure program, Insight provides 24/7/365 management of clients’ entire Azure environment, including a self-service, customized Cloud Management Portal serving as a cornerstone that allows clients to easily monitor infrastructure health, performance and capacity.
  • Connected Workforce: As the 2018 Worldwide Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year, Insight was named a pilot partner for the Microsoft Managed Desktop program in July. Aligning with Microsoft’s Modern Workplace solutions, Insight Connected Workforce recently introduced an array of managed workplace services to optimize the end-user experience, including Managed Office 365, Managed Adoption for Office 365 and productivity application services to maximize use of the Office 365 stack.
  • Supply Chain Optimization: A global Microsoft partner with consultants across 21 countries, Insight was recognized this year by Microsoft as the MSUS Fastest Growing Surface Reseller, Microsoft IMPACT Canada Hardware Partner of the Year and Microsoft Italy Co-Sell Partner of the Year.

“Insight’s end-to-end approach to cloud transformation allows businesses to get the most out of their investments in people, process and technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “Insight’s knowledge, breadth of service and repeatable, automated deployment of Azure meet the high standards we expect from Azure Expert MSPs.”

For more information on Insight’s Azure expertise, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
08:32aINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Earns Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Stat..
BU
07:59aINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : 3 potential multi-cloud challenges that could go unnoticed
AQ
10/16INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
10/11INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Called Top Enterprise by 2019 Best Places to Work Inland N..
PU
09/26INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : to Host Investor Day on October 16, 2019
BU
09/26INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Teammates Make Mark at Marathon, Raise Funds for Special N..
PU
09/26INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Accelerates Client IT Transformation Initiatives with Expa..
BU
09/17INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Triangle Business Journal Names Insight 6th ‘Best Pl..
PU
09/10INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Introduces Super Solution Integrator Concept to Simplify D..
BU
09/09INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Brings Agile Approach to Transformation Services
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 874 M
EBIT 2019 267 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Debt 2019 501 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 2 060 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 69,00  $
Last Close Price 57,57  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.41.28%2 060
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.02%125 892
ACCENTURE32.31%118 871
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.10%107 526
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.20%71 196
VMWARE, INC.11.13%62 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group