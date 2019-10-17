Insight Enterprises : Earns Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Status

Recognition validates Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation capabilities to help clients envision, design, maintain and optimize Azure solutions

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, maintaining real-world proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing and managing business solutions on Azure.

The Azure Expert MSP recognition validates Insight’s ability to orchestrate every domain of integrated modern cloud solutions, particularly as a super solution integrator with the collective expertise, tools and automation to achieve speed, scalability and cost savings for any IT transformation objective.

Insight’s more than 1,000 Azure-focused engineers, developers and technical consultants plus more than 1,500 services professionals maintain more than 3,000 technical certifications combined. They envision, architect, implement and manage Azure-powered innovation solutions spanning customer engagement, workforce empowerment, product enhancement and operations optimization.

“The cloud is a conduit to the most cutting-edge technology, and Microsoft Azure represents the flexibility and scale that organizations are looking for to run their workloads smarter and propel their businesses forward,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “We believe we’ve etched a unique position as a driver of change across all aspects of modern IT transformation. Achieving Azure Expert MSP status means clients can be assured they’re working alongside a partner that Microsoft considers to be among its most capable solutions providers worldwide.”

Participation in the Azure Expert MSP program is granted to partners that meet a number of requirements, including verified customer delivery and technical expertise tests, as well as successfully complete an independent audit of their managed services, equipment, processes, and technologies. Providers must hold Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform competency, maintain end-to-end managed support for Azure, and provide multiple customer references of Azure managed service projects delivered over the last 12 months.

Insight maintains 14 Microsoft Gold and Silver competencies across application development, cloud and data center management, and workforce mobility optimization. Azure plays a key role across each of Insight’s four solution areas:

Digital Innovation: Insight received the 2019 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud – Application Innovation and the 2019 MSUS Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and Artificial Intelligence. The team recently launched Insight Connected Suite, a set of Internet of Things solutions built on Azure IoT solution accelerators, and is collaborating with Microsoft and partner BeSafe to deploy a scalable IoT-enabled building safety platform for Houston schools.

Cloud + Data Center Transformation: Through its Managed Services for Azure program, Insight provides 24/7/365 management of clients' entire Azure environment, including a self-service, customized Cloud Management Portal serving as a cornerstone that allows clients to easily monitor infrastructure health, performance and capacity.

Connected Workforce: As the 2018 Worldwide Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year, Insight was named a pilot partner for the Microsoft Managed Desktop program in July. Aligning with Microsoft's Modern Workplace solutions, Insight Connected Workforce recently introduced an array of managed workplace services to optimize the end-user experience, including Managed Office 365, Managed Adoption for Office 365 and productivity application services to maximize use of the Office 365 stack.

Supply Chain Optimization: A global Microsoft partner with consultants across 21 countries, Insight was recognized this year by Microsoft as the MSUS Fastest Growing Surface Reseller, Microsoft IMPACT Canada Hardware Partner of the Year and Microsoft Italy Co-Sell Partner of the Year.

“Insight’s end-to-end approach to cloud transformation allows businesses to get the most out of their investments in people, process and technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “Insight’s knowledge, breadth of service and repeatable, automated deployment of Azure meet the high standards we expect from Azure Expert MSPs.”

For more information on Insight’s Azure expertise, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

