Insight Enterprises : Honors Companies Successfully Transforming Through Tech at Evolve 2020 Event

02/28/2020 | 10:02am EST

Three-day Evolve conference unites more than 1,000 Insight technical and sales teammates and partners focused on helping businesses of all sizes grow through intelligent technology solutions

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, honored companies that are achieving success through digital transformation with Insight Evolve Awards during the Evolve 2020 sales conference. The event gathered more than 1,000 Insight teammates and partners from across the globe to the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix from Monday to Wednesday.

With more than two-thirds of IT decision makers saying business transformation can’t happen today without IT modernization, according to a new IDG Research Services report commissioned by Insight, the company’s third annual Evolve Awards recognized organizations that have successfully navigated complex IT challenges through the use of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™. These solutions span the four areas where clients say they need help the most: Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce and Supply Chain Optimization.

The following companies were recognized as 2020 Insight Evolve Award winners:

  • Digital Innovation – Kroger Sunrise Technology: Insight helped the commercialization division of the largest grocery retailer in America develop an intelligent platform that’s poised to disrupt the supermarket industry. Insight facilitated the design and build of a cloud native platform that can extend into stores through an intelligent edge powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). The retail as a service platform serves as an innovation springboard to rapidly develop, deploy and iterate on new Kroger technology that can be commercially licensed to other retailers. The solution has the potential to transform in-store operations and customer experience, with initial capabilities including digital advertising campaigns, digital shelf pricing, video analytics to drive machine learning in the cloud, and an IoT network to ingest constant store data points. As the enablement software goes to market globally this year, employee productivity will be enhanced by real-time information, and customers will experience intuitive shelf displays and instant messages showing prices, promotions and nutritional information for preferred products as they walk the aisles.
  • Cloud + Data Center Transformation – Logix Federal Credit Union: Logix, the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County with more than $6.3 billion in assets, chose Insight for its IT transformation initiatives. Insight started with an in-depth assessment of Logix’s environment utilizing SnapStart – Insight’s proprietary discovery engine – including infrastructure, mobile applications plus evaluation of existing network and security environments. Insight then helped with a comprehensive data lifecycle management assessment and designed a state-of-the-art data center with advanced security, compute, storage, data protection and network capabilities. The results, leveraging both new and existing technologies, optimize how Logix uses private infrastructure and public cloud, automating key IT processes like backup and disaster recovery. Insight’s solution, which also includes a strategic roadmap for future data migration, will help the client deliver improved performance, system reliability and security, so that Logix can continue to offer a complete array of financial services through an exceptional, award-winning member service experience.
  • Supply Chain Optimization – Orlando Health: The not-for-profit healthcare provider, which maintains Central Florida’s only Level 1 trauma center for adults and pediatrics, has relied on PCM, an Insight company, for most of its hardware and software needs since 2003. Over the past three years, Orlando Health has prepared for a complex software migration while simultaneously upgrading to Windows 10, with both projects requiring a significant investment in modernizing endpoints and overall infrastructure. Insight has consulted on overall planning and project management, and is providing training in areas like modern desktop management. Insight’s solutions are enabling greater productivity and collaboration among medical staff, resulting in enhanced patient satisfaction.

“Modernizing technology to keep up with evolving business needs can often be a complex proposition. But our Evolve Award winners demonstrate that digital transformation doesn’t need to be complicated when the right planning and partnerships are in place,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “We offer our great appreciation to these companies for entrusting us to guide them along their transformation journey and deliver IT outcomes that help carry their business forward.”

This year’s Evolve theme was “Together,” emphasizing how Insight has built a profound lineup of IT talent – including more than 4,500 deep technical experts and 8,000 sales and service delivery professionals – who possess core competencies in envisioning, building, deploying and maintaining digital transformation solutions at scale.

“Digitally native businesses are looking for providers who can personalize the IT experience and ease the process of introducing new technology into their ecosystems,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. “Insight’s deep connections with the world’s largest technology brands and our end-to-end approach to driving transformation simplifies IT. We’re providing clients a single source to drive digital innovation, modernize and secure data platforms, empower workplaces with contemporary productivity tools, and optimize IT procurement and asset management.”

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2020
