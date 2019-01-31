Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. (NSIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:16pm EST

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 prior to market opening on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website, insight.com, at: https://investor.insight.com/.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
07:16pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financia..
BU
01/30INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Recognized in Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Service..
BU
01/21INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Cisco Business Meets $1B Annual Goal in North America
PU
01/18INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named F5 2018 Community Service Partner of the Year
PU
01/17INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Ranks #23 on Fortune's 'Best Workplaces in Technology'
BU
01/07INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : to Present at Investor Conference
BU
01/02INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Ranks #5 on Phoenix Business Journal's ‘Best Places ..
PU
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Unites BlueMetal, Cardinal Solutions Offerings Under Digit..
PU
2018Insight Brings VR Holiday Experience to Children at Tampa General Hospital
GL
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named to FORTUNE 100 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 107 M
EBIT 2018 230 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 112 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,44
P/E ratio 2019 9,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 1 616 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.10.14%1 616
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.22%122 124
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.64%104 684
ACCENTURE9.28%98 224
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING2.20%61 024
VMWARE, INC.6.75%60 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.